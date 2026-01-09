Toyota Buyers Alert: Fortuner, Innova Crysta & Hycross Prices Jump by Up to Rs 74,000 in 2026

The start of 2026 has brought some changes for Toyota buyers in India. The company has revised prices of its popular SUV and MPV models and has also made changes in the availability of variants. The updates are for the Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross, with some variants across the models discontinued.
Toyota has not given a detailed reason, but the reason for the price increase is likely higher production and input costs, which is something we have been seeing across the industry.
At the same time, there are still several models of Toyota that are not affected. Prices of the Hyryder, Taisor, Hilux, Rumion, Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser 300 continue as before.
Fortuner and Legender get the biggest hike
The Toyota Fortuner and the Legender versions of the same have seen the most increase this time.
Prices are now higher by Rs 51,000 to Rs 74,000 depending on the variant.
Some key updates include:
- Fortuner 4×2 petrol manual now starts at Rs 34.16 Lacs
- Fortuner 4×4 range now starts at Rs 38.68 Lakh
- Legender 4×2 automatic is now available at Rs 42.17 lakh
- Neo Drive 4×4 automatic is priced at Rs 42.37 lakh
- Top-spec Fortuner GR-S is now Rs 49.59 Lacs
Toyota has also stopped production of the Leader versions of the Fortuner. These were limited editions which were sold primarily through dealers.
Overall, the Fortuner range is now between Rs 34.16 lakh and Rs 49.59 lakh.
Innova Hycross becomes more expensive and easier
The Innova Hycross has also witnessed a visible price increase of up to Rs 48,000.
Toyota has eliminated the base G variants entirely. The new starting point is now the GX 7-seater.
Key changes include:
- New base GX 7-seater priced at Rs 19.15 lakh
- Hybrid range now starting with the VX variant
- Hybrid VX trims cost by around Rs 40,000 more
- Top-spec ZX O Limited Edition now costs Rs 32.38 lakh
The Hycross price range is now between Rs 19.15 lakh and Rs 32.38 lakh.
Innova Crysta prices quietly moving up
The diesel-only Innova Crysta has also become more expensive, though the increase is relatively lower.
Prices are up by Rs 21,000 to Rs 33,000.
- GX variants receive the most hike
- GX Plus variants experience the lowest increase
- Top ZX variant now costs Rs 25.53 Lakh
The Crysta now starts at Rs 18.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.53 lakh.
Rumion variant update
Toyota has removed the entry level Rumion E manual variant. There is no price hike but the starting price has increased due to this change.
- Previous base price was Rs 9.51 lakh
- New starting price is Rs 10.44 lakh
- Top variant still at Rs 13.62 lakh
Conclusion
Toyota’s January 2026 update is a bit of a mixed bag of higher prices and a cleaner version lineup. Buyers are now paying more for the Fortuner and Innova range, but they are also getting clearer choices without low-demand variants. For those planning a purchase, it may be worth checking availability and booking early as prices across the market continue to move upwards.