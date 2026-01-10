Kia India Crosses 5 Lakh Connected Cars Milestone as Smart Tech Reshapes Indian Driving

Some milestones matter more than numbers. They show how people actually use their cars every day. Kia India has reached one such moment by crossing 5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads. It is a quiet but important achievement, built over years of steady customer trust and real-world usage.
Kia began its India journey in 2019 and in a matter of a few years, connected technology has become a strong part of its identity. Today, almost 40 percent of Kia’s domestic wholesale sales come from connected car variants. That tells a simple story. Indian buyers are not just curious about connected features. They are actively choosing them.
The biggest contributor to this milestone is the Kia Seltos. Around 70 percent of sales of Kia’s connected cars come from this single model. The Sonet and Carens are close behind, proving that the demand for connected features is not restricted to one segment or body style. Buyers clearly want this technology whether they are buying a compact SUV or a family mover.
What is even more striking is customer behaviour after purchase. There are many connected features that are available with a complimentary subscription initially. Once that period ends, a large number of owners choose to renew. This indicates that people are not simply trying out the tech out of curiosity. They are actually using it and finding value in day-to-day life.
Some of the most used features include
- Connected navigation cockpit with smooth interfaces, regular updates
- Plant Over The Air (OTA) updates which ensure that cars are delivered with the latest software
- Remote diagnostics and software updates to reduce the need for service visits
- Digital Key 2.0 that provides access via smartphones and smartwatches
- Surround view monitor showing a full 360 degree view via the app
- Voice command in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi Tamil and Bengali
Kia’s electric vehicles go one step further. Every Kia EV sold in India comes with connected technology as standard. EV owners also receive features that are tailored for electric driving.
These include
- Drive Green which makes eco friendly driving a simple visual experience
- Smart connected home chargers in 7.4kW and 11kW
Speaking about this achievement, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, has emphasized on the role of design and technology in building trust with customers. The strong rate of renewal indicates that owners still see long term value in these features.
This milestone is less about celebrating a number and more about understanding how Indian car users are changing. People want cars that talk to them, guide them and make everyday driving easier. Kia reaching 5 lakh connected cars shows that this shift is already well underway.