Toyota Breaks Records in October 2025 with Massive 42,892 Sales — Festive Demand Drives Remarkable Growth

October 2025 turned out to be a strong month for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. The company sold a total of 42,892 vehicles, which included 40,257 cars sold in India and 2,635 units exported to other markets. It’s one of Toyota’s best results in recent months, riding on the buzz of the festive season.
Compared to October 2024, when they sold 30,845 units, Toyota’s sales jumped by 39 percent. Even against September 2025’s 31,091 units, the growth was strong at 38 percent. Clearly, more people are choosing Toyota cars and SUVs lately, which says a lot about how the brand is connecting with buyers in India.
Varinder Wadhwa, VP of Sales, Service and Used Car Business, credited teamwork and a customer-first focus for the result. He pointed out that the festive editions i.e. the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition, have been well received for their premium looks and new features; both are open for booking and deliveries at dealerships now.
The positive market environment also contributed to the growth in October. The festive atmosphere, stable economy, and the GST changes by the government stimulated consumer confidence. This meant that Toyota experienced increased visits to the showrooms, increased customer enquiries and improved order bookings during the month.
October also turned out to be a month of small but meaningful milestones. The company introduced Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition that has a sleek exterior package and a more sporty look. It was accompanied by the new 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition that introduces new design elements and feature enhancements, making the Fortuner still fresh and attractive to the buyers who prefer a strong and high-end SUV.
Another move that Toyota made in the used car market was the opening of a new pre-owned car outlet in Chandigarh. This action is also in line with the objective of the company to bring certified used cars closer to the people in the country.
All in all, the month of October 2025 was a highly successful period of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Having made very good sales, new product versions, and gaining customer confidence, the brand has started the last quarter of the year on a very good note.