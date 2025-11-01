Skoda Shatters Records in 2025 with Best-Ever Sales, Kylaq Leads the Charge in India

Skoda Auto India hit a major milestone in 2025, breaking its all-time sales record within just ten months. Between January and October, the company sold 61,607 cars—already beating its 2022 full-year record of 53,721.
October itself turned out to be a remarkable month. Skoda sold 8,252 cars—the best monthly figure it’s ever achieved in India. A lot of that success came from the huge demand for all its models, especially the new Kylaq, which seems to have struck a real chord with Indian buyers.
The company’s steady performers like the Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, and luxury Kodiaq have also kept things rolling. Then there’s the Octavia RS, which sold out in just 20 minutes—clearly showing that there’s no shortage of Skoda fans who love performance cars.
Commenting on this success, Mr. Ashish Gupta, the Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said,
“We began the year 2025 with the intent to significantly strengthen the brand and surge ahead in India. This milestone of our “biggest sales ever” is a testament to the strength of purpose, clarity of vision and agility of execution, all of which are pivotal to our surge in India. Our product offensive, culturally relevant communication, network expansion to 318 Customer Touchpoints, and increased presence in new geographic regions, are other landmarks that have fuelled our 25th anniversary to be our biggest year in India.”
The Kylaq, which is brand’s first compact SUV under four metres, has already touched nearly 40,000 sales. Special editions of the Kushaq and Slavia brought some excitement, while the Kodiaq continues to appeal to people who like comfort mixed with class.
Skoda also crossed two lakh locally made cars, expanding its network to 318 touchpoints in 180 cities. That’s made it much easier for customers to find sales and service support. By the end of 2025, they’re planning to grow dealership staff by 50 percent—over 7,500 people—and add more than 25,000 training days to boost aftersales care.
The brand also held a unique community event called “Fans of Skoda.” Sixty Skoda owners drove twenty-eight cars to Umling La, the world’s highest motorable road. The drive entered both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, celebrating the brand’s strong fan community.
All in all, 2025 has shaped up to be Skoda Auto India’s best year yet—a story of steady effort, local understanding, and a growing bond with Indian customers