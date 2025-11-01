Kia EV4 Makes It to 2026 Car of the Year Finals – Europe’s Most Promising Electric Hatchback Yet

Kia has achieved another proud milestone. All-new Kia EV4 has been officially shortlisted in the 2026 Car of the Year (COTY) award. It is among the seven finalists out of thirty-five models chosen by a panel of sixty jurors representing twenty-three countries across Europe. This is the eighth time Kia has been on the shortlist and the success of the brand in the European market since the launch of the Kia Ceed in 2008.
What makes this even better is Kia’s ongoing success streak. The company has now reached the final round for five years in a row. The EV6 took home the trophy in 2022, followed by the Niro in 2023. Then came the EV9 in 2024, and the EV3, which finished second in 2025 with record points. The EV4 is a continuation of this tradition and it demonstrates how the company has become one of the most serious names in Europe’s electric car space.
Built in Žilina, Slovakia, the EV4 is Kia’s first fully electric model to be produced in Europe. It sits on the brand’s Electric Global Modular Platform — the same setup that powers the EV6 and EV9. Depending on the version, it can travel up to 625 kilometres in its hatchback form or 633 kilometres as a fastback. Buyers can pick between 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh battery packs, both supporting rapid charging that goes from ten to eighty percent in around half an hour.
European engineers from Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre (HMETC) have contributed significantly in the refinement of the EV4. The chassis is designed to handle and ride comfortably on long journeys. Another advantage of the model is that Kia has expanded its charging network, and it currently serves over one million public charging points in Europe. The EV4 has an interior that is driver-centric, with digital controls, connected technology, and smooth software updates.
Marc Hedrich, Kia Europe’s President and CEO, said he’s thrilled by the recognition from the jury. The winner will be revealed at the Brussels Motor Show in January 2026.
Kia’s EV4 being shortlisted for the 2026 Car of the Year marks another proud step for the brand. It shows how far Kia has come with its electric cars and how much effort it puts into making cleaner and better vehicles. The EV4 continues that journey with its mix of style, range, and innovation.