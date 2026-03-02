Toyota and Lexus recall 1086 Land Cruiser and LX SUVs in India due to a transmission software issue

Toyota and Lexus have announced a voluntary recall in India of their flagship SUVs, the Toyota Land Cruiser and the Lexus LX. A total of 1,086 vehicles are involved in this exercise.
The recall includes:
- 117 units of the Lexus LX
- 969 units of the Toyota Land Cruiser
What is the issue
The problem is associated with the automatic transmission used in both SUVs. Since the two models share the same platform and mechanical parts, the concern affects both in a similar way.
As per the details shared by the manufacturers, the transmission uses linear solenoids for gear shift management. Under some driving conditions, these solenoids may not function as desired. The problem may not be flagged properly between the transmission control unit and engine control unit.
If this occurs, the gearbox can over rev in certain gears. In extreme situations this could cause transmission damage and loss of power when driving at higher speeds. There is also a small risk of transmission fluid leakage if the housing is damaged.
Production periods involved
- Land Cruiser units manufactured between September 4, 2024 and September 30, 2025
- Lexus LX units manufactured from March 6, 2025 through September 29, 2025
What owners should expect
Dealers will contact customers directly. The solution is to update the transmission control software. There is no cost to the customer. As of mid February, no incidents linked to this issue have been reported in India.
Shared roots
Both SUVs are based on the same platform and have a twin turbo V6 diesel engine and the same automatic gearbox. This shared setup is the reason the issue affects both models.
Simple takeaway
If you own one of these SUVs, there is no need to panic. Get in touch with your authorised dealership and get the update done and continue to drive with confidence.