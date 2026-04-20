Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV Spotted in India

Kia is getting ready with something big for India. The Sorento has now been seen testing on Indian roads, and this clearly shows the SUV is moving closer to launch. This will be Kia’s first proper 7 seater premium SUV here, and it will be positioned above the Seltos and Carens in the lineup.
The biggest talking point is the hybrid setup and the size. This is a full size SUV with proper three row seating and a strong road presence.
Big size and strong road presence
Despite heavy camouflage, the SUV’s size stands out and its proportions are well defined!
- Measures nearly 4.8 metres in length
- Wide stance and upright design
- Tall height and long wheelbase
- Large 19 inch alloy wheels seen
- Vertical headlamps and tail lamps
The design follows the global Sorento look. It feels more like a proper SUV and not like an MPV style product.
Design highlights
Talking about the design, it is largely covered though some elements are clear!
- Vertical style headlamp setup expected
- LED tail lamps likely with updated design
- New light pattern similar to global model
- Large alloy wheels around 19 inch
- Clean and bold SUV shape
This design is very different from smaller Kia SUVs.
Interior expectations
Cabin details are not fully visible yet, but global model gives a clear idea
- Three row seating with good space
- Focus on comfort for family use
- Premium dashboard layout expected
- Large screens and connected tech likely
- Rotary gear selector seen in earlier sighting
This will be one of the most premium cabins from Kia in India.
Hybrid engine will be the main highlight
Kia is likely to bring the hybrid version first
- 1.6 litre turbo petrol hybrid expected
- Around 238 hp in strong hybrid form
- Up to 288 hp in plug in version globally
- Better fuel efficiency than diesel rivals
- AWD option likely with higher variants
Gearbox options could include
- 6 speed automatic
- 8 speed DCT on some variants
Diesel option looks unlikely at this stage.
Made in India plan
Kia is expected to manufacture the Sorento locally at its Anantapur plant. This move can help keep prices more competitive and also open the door for exports from India. It will be different from the Carnival, which is brought in through the CKD route.
Rivals in the market
Positioned in the full size SUV space, the Sorento Hybrid is expected to compete with well known names like the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.
What makes it different
- Hybrid power in a full size SUV
- Proper 7 seater layout
- Strong road presence
- Premium positioning above current Kia models
Kia is clearly aiming to move higher in the market with this SUV.
The Sorento looks like a big step for Kia in India. It seems to be a perfect blend of size, hybrid tech and a more premium feel. If priced right, it can attract buyers who want something bigger and more advanced than current options.