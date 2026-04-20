2026 Kia Syros Gets New Trims, Design Tweaks and more!

Kia has updated the MY26 Syros with new variants, wider automatic options and fresh styling, while the cabin stays largely the same as before. The changes focus more on design and making more options available across the range.
The new model now starts at Rs 8.40 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.80 lakh. Kia has also added four new variants which include HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O) and HTX(O).
Price Table
|Powertrain / Trim
|HTE
|HTE(O)
|HTK(EX)
|HTK+
|HTK+(O)
|HTX
|HTX(O)
|G1.0 MT
|₹8,39,900
|₹9,19,900
|₹9,79,900
|₹10,73,900
|₹11,99,900
|—
|—
|G1.0 7DCT
|—
|—
|—
|₹11,93,900
|₹13,19,900
|₹13,99,900
|₹14,99,900
|D1.5 6MT
|—
|₹9,99,900
|₹10,59,900
|₹11,53,900
|₹12,79,900
|—
|—
|D1.5 6AT
|—
|—
|—
|₹12,73,900
|₹13,99,900
|₹14,79,900
|₹15,79,900
Diesel automatic is now available from HTK+ variant, starting at Rs 12.74 lakh.
Design updates
- New front bumper with body coloured inserts
- Gloss black skid plates with LED fog lamps
- Updated rear bumper and LED stop lamp
- Black finish on roof rails and ORVMs
- New 17 inch alloy wheels with neon brake calipers
- New colours like Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss
The design still looks familiar but these small changes give it a sharper road presence.
Engine and gearbox
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine continues
- 1.5 litre diesel engine also unchanged
- Petrol gets manual and 7 speed DCT
- Diesel gets manual and automatic
- Diesel automatic now available in more variants
There are no changes to engine performance, but the wider availability of automatic options makes it easier for buyers to choose.
Features and interior
The cabin layout remains the same, but it still offers a strong feature list. It continues to focus on space and comfort.
- 30 inch Trinity display setup
- Connected car tech with over 80 features
- Dual pane panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front and rear seats
- Sliding and reclining rear seats
- Wireless connectivity and OTA updates
Safety
- 5 star BNCAP safety rating
- Around 20 safety features included
- Strong overall safety package
Driving and Usability
The compact size makes it easy to drive in city conditions, while still offering good cabin space for daily use. This balance continues to be one of its key strengths.
Rivals
Kia Syros competes in the sub compact SUV segment, where it goes up against well known rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Skoda Kylaq, all offering a strong mix of features, pricing and everyday usability.