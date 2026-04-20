New 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition launched at Rs 9.69 lakh

The new 2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition has arrived with a fresh look that feels more bold and premium at the same time. The changes are easy to notice, especially with the dark theme on the outside and inside. It still carries the same design, but the black finish and small details give it a different road presence.
Prices start at Rs 9.69 lakh and go up depending on the variant. The Knight Edition is available on HX5, HX6T, HX8 and HX10 trims. It costs slightly more than the regular versions, with a price difference between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000.
Variant wise prices
- HX5 petrol MT – Rs 9.70 lakh
- HX5 diesel MT – Rs 11.12 lakh
- HX6T petrol MT – Rs 11.03 lakh
- HX8 diesel AT – Rs 13.85 lakh
- HX10 turbo petrol DCT – Rs 14.79 lakh
Exterior highlights
- Blacked out front grille and bumpers
- 16 inch black alloy wheels
- Red brake calipers for contrast
- Black roof rails and badges
- Knight Edition badge on tailgate
The darker theme gives the SUV a more bold road presence without changing the shape.
Interior changes
- Full black interior theme replaces dual tone finish
- Brass colour touches on steering, AC vents and buttons
- Brass stitching on seats and steering
- New leatherette seat upholstery
- Gear lever also gets brass detailing
The cabin feels different because of this colour change, even though the layout is familiar.
Features list remains strong
The Knight Edition keeps all the key features from higher trims
- Dual 12.3 inch screens for infotainment and driver display
- Wireless charger
- Automatic climate control with rear vents
- Electric sunroof
- Connected car tech
- New dashcam added in select variants
The dashcam supports multiple modes like driving recording and event capture, which adds a useful real world feature.
Engine options
No changes here, same options continue
- 1.2 litre petrol with manual gearbox
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol with DCT
- 1.5 litre diesel with manual and automatic
Performance and driving feel remain exactly the same as the standard Venue.
Safety
Safety kit stays solid as well with –
- 6 airbags standard
- Rear camera
- ADAS features
- Disc brakes on all wheels
- Electronic parking brake
Other updates
- Two new colours added – Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte
- Some standard variants also get price revision due to added features
This edititon is more about style and feel rather than big mechanical changes. You get a darker theme, better cabin finish and a few extra features like dashcam. For someone who likes a bold look and a slightly premium cabin, this version makes more sense without a big jump in price.