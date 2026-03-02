Mahindra’s Most Luxurious EV Yet? XEV 9E Cineluxe Edition Launched at Rs 29.35 Lakh

Mahindra has added a new layer of luxury to its flagship electric SUV, and it feels like a move made for buyers who want something a little more special without changing the core car. The new XEV 9E Cineluxe Edition is launched at Rs 29.35 lakh ex-showroom, and it is comfortably positioned at the premium end of the lineup.
This new edition is based on the fully loaded Pack Three variant, which means that it comes with the bigger 79 kWh battery and the highest feature list already available on the XEV 9E. Bookings will open from March 2, and Mahindra plans to start deliveries from March 10. The Cineluxe Edition is offered only with this larger battery option.
What makes the Cineluxe Edition different is the attention given to look and feel.
On the outside, buyers receive two special paint options. Satin Black gives the SUV a bold and understated presence, while Satin White adds contrast with gloss black elements. Satin finishes always feel richer, and on a coupe style SUV like the XEV 9E, they suit the shape very well. There is also a small Cineluxe badge that quietly marks it out as the special version. Apart from these details, the rest of the exterior remains identical to the Pack Three model.
Step inside and the cabin is more polished. The interior has a new Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black theme with smooth leatherette upholstery. The emphasis here is on texture and touch. Seats, armrests, dashboard areas and door panels all feel more premium than before. Subtle contrast stitching carries this theme across the cabin.
The list of features is still extensive.
The highlight is the wide panoramic screen set up comprised of three connected displays. One sits behind the steering wheel, one handles infotainment, and the third is for the front passenger. This entire system runs on Mahindra’s MAIA software architecture, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor with 24 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
Other key features include
- ADAS Level 2+
- Panoramic glass roof
- 360 degree camera
- Augmented reality head up display
- 16 speaker Harman Kardon audio with dolby Atmos
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless charging
- Auto park system
Digital key access, Secure 360 Pro vehicle monitoring, and personalised user profiles are also included, allowing different drivers to save seat, lighting and screen preferences.
Mahindra has also added new cabin modes.
- Camp mode allows the car to run systems while parked.
- Keep mode maintains cabin temperature.
- PawPal mode is designed to keep pets safe and comfortable when left inside for short periods.
Power comes from a rear mounted electric motor produces 282 bhp and 380 Nm. The 79 kWh battery offers a claimed range of up to 656 km. With a fast DC charger, it takes roughly 20 minutes to charge from 20 to 80 percent.
Custom drive modes give drivers the ability to customize the way the car responds.
With the Cineluxe Edition, Mahindra Automotive has focused on making an already strong electric SUV feel more refined and exclusive.