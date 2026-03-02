Hero MotoCorp joins hands with Haryana Police as 150 women riders lead a night rally in Gurugram

When people feel safe on the road, they travel with confidence. That belief came alive in Gurugram when 150 women riders rode together through the city at night, and sent a strong message about safety, freedom and shared responsibility.
This ride was a part of a nationwide road safety campaign, Ride Safe India by Hero MotoCorp. The event was organised with Haryana Police and Raahgiri Foundation. The women’s night rally, held under the banner SheRidesForSafety, took place in Gurugram ahead of International Women’s Day.
Senior officials from the police department and Hero MotoCorp leadership flagged off the rally. These included Dr. Arpit Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dr. Rajesh Mohan, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic Police, and Mr. Sanjay Bhan, Vice President, Global Business and Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp. Ms. Sonia, Station House Officer, along with women police officers, were present in full support to demonstrate that safety on Indian roads is a collective endeavour.
The rally covered a 9 kilometre route through Gurugram during late evening hours. It was not about speed or show. It was about presence. Seeing so many women riding confidently at night made a strong impression on the streets and reinforced the idea that roads belong to every citizen, at every hour.
Ride Safe India was launched in January 2026 during National Road Safety Month. It is a three month campaign based on four pillars laid down by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Key pillars in Ride Safe India
Education
Engineering
Enforcement
Emergency Care
The campaign involves school programs, public awareness drives, training sessions and citizen participation across cities, helping build long term road safety habits.
During the event, fourteen women traffic police officers were honoured for their work in improving road safety. Their recognition added meaning to the evening and highlighted real people who make roads safer every day by leading from the front.
Speaking on the initiative, Latika Taneja, Head Corporate Communications, Corporate Affairs and CSR, Hero MotoCorp, said that road safety is a responsibility that comes with being the world’s largest two wheeler manufacturer, and that safe mobility is essential for true empowerment.
Hero MotoCorp believes road safety is not optional. With millions of riders using its vehicles daily, safety for the company is not a one day responsibility but an ongoing commitment.
This women’s night rally became a reminder that roads belong to everyone. When women ride with freedom and safety, cities progress with them.