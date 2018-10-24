Top 6 Features of the All-New Santro

Hyundai has brought the legend back, now being offered in five variants, two fuel options and two transmission options. The prices of the all-new Santro start from INR 3,89,900 and go up to INR 5,64,900 (both prices are Ex-Showroom, Pan-India). We covered the launch of the car yesterday, which also includes a walkaround video of the car. Having seen the car for enough time, here are the top six features of the Santro that we found to set it apart in this segment.

Styling:

The Santro is designed to be a tallboy hatchback, but, without looking like one. Gone are the boxy lines that you would associate with a tallboy hatch and it is a rather conventional hatchback design. The Santro has managed to hide its height in a rather beautiful manner. It also carries Hyundai’s signature cascading grille upfront in a chrome surround.

Cabin Space:

Being a tallboy, the Santro scores huge in terms of interior space. The front seats are quite comfortable and can accommodate even a 6-footer with ease. Even at the rear, headroom and knee room is quite sufficient for a six-footer. The cabin feels very airy due to the wedge in the window line, giving a sense of more space. Moreover, the lighter beige shade in the dual tone schemed interior further improves the sense of space in the cabin.

New Equipment:

The Santro brings in many new features in the segment. You get a touchscreen infotainment system which measures 7-inches and is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant. You also get steering mounted controls for the audio and even a voice command function. The AC is made taking the Indian climate into consideration and gets an antibacterial coating on the evaporator core. There also is a segment first rear AC vent and a rear parking camera in the new Santro.

Safety:

The all-new Santro gives safety a high priority, right from the base variants. The structure of the car is made from 63% Advanced High Strength Steel and High Strength Steel. Providing a strong structure just half the battle, the car also offers a driver side airbag and ABS with EBD as standard across all variants. Moreover, there also is a high-speed alert system in the car which we heard during the first drive of the car. Parking sensors come in lower variants while the Asta also gets a camera along with the sensors.

New AMT:

The Santro now offers an AMT gearbox, the first AMT seen in a Hyundai. The 5-speed AMT unit has been developed in-house by the company making them the first company to do so. Called the Smart Auto AMT, this gearbox aims to provide comfort to the driver with no compromise to the fuel efficiency. The ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of both the manual and AMT gearboxes is 20.3 kmpl. The AMT, however, will only be offered in the Magna and Sportz variants only.

Factory Fitted CNG:

The Santro uses a 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which offers sufficient performance for the segment the car is in. Hyundai will also offer the same engine with a factory fitted CNG kit. The CNG kit will affect the power and torque figures by a bit but would, in turn, return an efficiency of 30.48 km for every kilo of CNG. Again, the CNG fuel option will also be made available in the Magna and Sportz trim levels for an additional cost.

So here are the top 6 things we like about the new Hyundai hatchback. We would like to add that Hyundai will offer a 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty with 3 years of Roadside Assistance. Hyundai also claims to have the lowest maintenance costs in the segment and provide a same day service delivery. Moreover, the company will also offer a doorstep service. In conclusion, I would like to say the Santro does have all the traits to recreate the magic of the old Santro, stay tuned for a detailed review.