Mr K N Radhakrishnan Is Now the Director and CEO of the TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company appointed Mr K N Radhakrishnan as their new Director and CEO for the coming five years. His tenure will begin from the 23rd of October. Holding a Masters degree from IIT Chennai and having attended a Management Education Program from IIM Ahmedabad, Mr Radhakrishnan has a work experience of more than 30 years. He began his career in Sundaram Clayton in 1986 as a Management Trainee. He became the Executive vice president of TVS in 2004 and promoted as president in 2008. It was under his leadership that TVS became the third largest selling two-wheeler brand in India. Mr Radhakrishnan is known for his focus on quality, passion for customers , strategic planning and eye for technology.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company is delighted to elevate Mr K N Radhakrishnan as Director & CEO. Over the decades, he has played a crucial role in shaping TVS Motor Company’s journey of becoming a global manufacturer boasting of superior quality products. His extensive experience within the company and his prestigious position in the automobile industry have been instrumental in helping the company achieve significant milestones. I am sure he will lead the company to even greater heights in the future.”

TVS Motor Company is a popular two and three-wheeler manufacturer with a presence in about 60 countries in the world. They take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. They also happen to be the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Their products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past four years. They also have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive three years.