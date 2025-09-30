Top 5 Budget Cars to Buy This Festive Season

Festivals are all about new beginnings, and what better time to bring home a car that fits your budget, lifestyle, and festive spirit? Whether you are a first-time buyer or looking for an affordable upgrade, here are 5 reliable used cars in India that deliver on value, comfort, and everyday performance.
1) Maruti Suzuki Alto
India’s most-loved hatchback – simple, fuel- efficient, and budget-friendly. A great choice for first-time buyers and daily commuters.
Key Highlights:
Engine: 0.8L / 1.0L petrol
Mileage: 20–22 km/l
Maintenance Cost (Annual Avg.): ₹3,000–₹4,000
Seating Capacity: 4–5
2) Hyundai Grand i10
A compact hatchback that strikes the right balance between comfort and practicality. With strong resale value and reliable performance, it’s a festive pick that lasts.
Key Highlights:
Engine: 1.1L–1.2L petrol
Mileage: 18–20 km/l
Maintenance Cost (Annual Avg.): ₹4,000–₹5,500
Seating Capacity: 5
3) Maruti Suzuki WagonR
A spacious hatchback that’s easy to drive, fuel-efficient, and reliable, making it one of the most popular family cars in India.
Key Highlights:
Engine: 1.0L / 1.2L petrol
Mileage: 20–23 km/l
Maintenance Cost (Annual Avg.): ₹3,500–₹4,500
Seating Capacity: 5
4) Tata Tiago
A stylish hatchback with strong build quality, safety features, and a premium feel at a budget-friendly price which is ideal for city commuters.
Key Highlights:
Engine: 1.2L petrol
Mileage: 19–23 km/l
Maintenance Cost (Annual Avg.): ₹4,000–₹5,000
Seating Capacity: 5
5) Renault Kwid
An entry-level hatchback with SUV-inspired looks, higher ground clearance, and a comfortable drive. It’s perfect for navigating city streets or heading out on a road trip during the holidays.
Key Highlights:
Engine: 0.8L / 1.0L petrol
Mileage: 20–22 km/l
Maintenance Cost (Annual Avg.): ₹3,500–₹4,500
Seating Capacity: 4–5
This festive season, find a car that’s both affordable and reliable. With thousands of quality listings, OLX India makes it easy to choose your perfect reliable budget-friendly ride.