SMK Helmets Launches Laminar: A Stylish Open-Face Helmet with Triple-Shell Advantage

Overview
- SMK introduces Laminar, a new open-face helmet with triple-shell sizing.
- Certified with ECE 22.06, DOT, and ISI safety standards.
- Designed for safety, comfort, and everyday practicality.
- Pricing starts from ₹2,799, available in Solid and Starz versions.
Introduction
In India, helmets are more than just safety gear—they’re a rider’s style statement. With rising focus on road safety and comfort, riders want helmets that are smart and stylish. The SMK Laminar, an open-face helmet from SMK (the premium brand of STUDDS Accessories Ltd.), delivers modern design, practical features, and global safety standards in one package.
Safety That Inspires Confidence
The Laminar is not just about style—it’s built around rider protectio
- Constructed with EIRT (Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic), designed to absorb and dissipate crash forces effectively.
- Certified under ECE 22.06, DOT, and ISI standards, it meets both global and Indian benchmarks.
- Comes with Multi-Density EPS for layered protection during impacts.
- Equipped with a scratch-resistant visor to handle everyday wear and tear, plus an optional chopper visor for those who prefer a bolder look.
It’s a helmet that gives riders the reassurance they need, whether weaving through city traffic or cruising highways.
Comfort Built for Everyday Riders
Riding in India often means long hours under the sun, and SMK has designed Laminar to handle that challenge with ease.
- Channeled exhausts ensure steady airflow, preventing heat build-up.
- Antistatic liners help manage sweat and keep the interior fresh.
- Removable and washable interiors make cleaning simple and convenient.
- Padded chin straps and a quick-release buckle system make it easy to wear, adjust, and remove.
Together, these touches create a helmet that feels light, airy, and practical for everyday use.
Triple-Shell Advantage and Styling
The real differentiator for Laminar is its three outer shell sizes. Unlike helmets that rely only on padding adjustments, SMK offers tailored shell sizes, which means:
- A more secure and natural fit.
- Better weight distribution and balance.
- Enhanced comfort, even on longer rides.
And of course, style is not forgotten. Riders get to pick between:
- Laminar Solid – six clean, unicolor options starting at ₹2,799.
- Laminar Starz – eight bold graphics starting at ₹3,100.
Both versions carry an aerodynamic shell design, giving the helmet stability and a sleek edge on the road
Conclusion
The SMK Laminar feels like more than just another open-face helmet. It’s an attempt to raise the standards of what riders can expect—offering safety certified at global levels, everyday comfort, and a proper fit through triple-shell sizing. Add to that a fair price and stylish design choices, and the Laminar becomes a strong pick for daily commuters and weekend riders alike.
It’s safe to say that with the Laminar, SMK has once again shown how helmets can be both practical and aspirational for today’s two-wheeler community.