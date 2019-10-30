This Rum-Coloured Royal Enfield Is Aptly Called The Old Monk

A passing glance at this custom Royal Enfield will make you think that it is one of those new 650cc bikes. But unless you have Old Monk inside you, you would notice that single-cylinder engine and know that it’s not. Built by Bulleteer Customs, their newest takes inspiration from a famous drink for its name. So much so, even the colour of the fuel tank is pretty much the same as the colour of the drink.

Fitted with the fuel tank which looks similar to the one on the Continental GT 535, we think it’s the donor bike underneath and the gas-charged rear springs’ canister position confirms just that. It’s hard to say if the front forks are the ones which belong to the original bike or have been borrowed from one of the new 650s, but those dropped down clip-ons have sure been replaced with a flat handlebar. The original Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 was a single-seater. However, for this bike, Bulleteer Customs have used the entire subframe and fitted a quilted, flat saddle which can also accommodate a pillion.

The bike’s original stainless steel exhaust pipe has been replaced with a blacked-out, shorter unit. The engine, wheels, frame and most other bits have been blacked out to gain visual contrast with the rum-coloured tank and rubber at both ends has been upsized. The front headlight is all-LED and we love the chopped rear fender, that old-school tail lamp and the side-mounted licence plate. Overall, it’s a subtle job which keeps things simple and that’s how we like it.

Talking about Royal Enfield, the bikemaker is preparing its new range of BS6-compliant motorcycles which will be out, early next year. Their entire range of 350cc and 500cc motorcycles will get visual and mechanical upgrades, while the 650cc machines will carry on mostly unchanged, except for a clear lens for the headlamp, reflectors on the front forks and engines ready to pass the BS6 test. We’ll bring you more updates on these new machines in the run-up to their actual launch. Do stay tuned.