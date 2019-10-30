Maruti Suzuki At The Auto Expo 2020: What To Expect?

Unlike many, India’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki will be present at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. Scheduled to be held in Delhi in the month of February, like previous chapters of the event, Maruti will be one of the biggest names at the venue. Earlier this year, the manufacturer had announced that there won’t be any diesel-powered cars in its portfolio in the BS-VI-era and here’s what we expect to see at the upcoming event:

Facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

For carrying on without any updates since it was first launched in 2016, the Vitara Brezza will be fitted with a petrol engine, which will be its only source of power in the BS-VI era. A diesel-only vehicle as of now, the facelifted Brezza will use the BS6 version of the K15, 1.5-litre petrol engine which currently powers the Ciaz. Like the Ciaz, the petrol-powered Brezza could also offer the choice of either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The facelifted version could carry mild cosmetic updates to the fascia in terms of LED lights and some new styling elements. Inside, expect an updated infotainment system, new upholstery and some changes to the layout of the dashboard.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Like the Vitara Brezza, the S-Cross will also get the K15 motor and won’t be available with diesel engines after April 1st, 2020. Besides the motor, we expect some cosmetic changes and updates inside the cabin which will keep things fresh for the crossover.

A New Concept

The freshly-launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso spawned out the Future Concept S, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. This year too, we expect the carmaker to showcase an interesting build which will give us a sneak peek into one of its future models.

CNG Variants Of Its Portfolio

Although the carmaker’s bread & butter models already offer this option, we expect Maruti Suzuki to offer CNG-powered variants of more products. Since there will be no diesel-powered cars in its portfolio, it will look to offset that vacuum with these and also offer the customer a greener and more efficient alternative to petrol-powered cars.

Maruti Suzuki XL5

What the Xl6 is to the Ertiga, the XL5 will be to the Wagon R. Maruti Suzuki’s newest product will offer a more premium and feature-packed alternative to the Wagon R. The XL5 will present itself as a premium city car and come fitted with things like LED illuminators (headlights fitted under the DRLs like the Venue ), alloy wheels and premium detailing. Inside, it will most likely offer a richer experience and come fitted with a Smartplay studio sound system with more than two speakers, automatic climate control, premium upholstery and automatic this and that. In terms of engine, it will most probably be the 1.2-litre engine petrol engine which will propel this new Maruti.