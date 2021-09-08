This Quarter-Litre Benelli Could Make The KTM RC 200 Sweat With Worry

The burden of original motorcycle designs in the Chinese automotive industry is largely carried by Benelli, CFMoto and Benda. While the other bikemakers are busy feeding on the signature design philosophies of other manufacturers, these companies are dishing out some delicious motorcycles. Benelli might be entirely focusing on its mid-capacity bikes in India but in its home country, it has its hands full with other motorcycles as it keeps on extending its portfolio. The latest motorcycle to bear the Benelli badge is the Tornado 252R that recently broke cover. As the moniker suggests, it aims to compete in the 250cc sportbike segment in the Asian markets.

Big-bike appeal

As far as its overall design goes, you will find stark similarities between the Tornado 252R and the heavily updated Tornado 302R.

They are quite similar in their aesthetic intent and their huge proportions lend that big bike appeal to them. Be it the air scoops, oval projector-equipped headlight or the sporty tail section, the Tornado 252R comes out as an attractive looking motorcycle. It does get different graphics and colour options as compared to the Tornado 302R.

Specs and features

Benelli has not only focused on the looks department as it gets a potent powertrain too. It derives its oomph from a 249cc parallel-twin motor. This quarter-litre twin-cylinder motor lends it a maximum power output of 26PS and the maximum twist force stands at 24Nm. Comparatively, it makes 1PS more than the ultra-popular KTM RC 200.

Notable features include single disc brakes at both ends, a 37mm USD fork, ABS, slipper clutch and adjustable levers. To make it more competitive and stay relevant for the time to come, Benelli has also equipped it with a fully digital LCD instrument cluster that can also be paired to the rider’s smartphone through Bluetooth.

Shorter riders won’t have any problem helming this quarter-litre beast as its seat height stands at just 785mm while the kerb weight stands at 177kg. The Tornado 252R can hold 14-litres of fuel in its tank that should provide it with a decent range.

We believe that instead of bringing the Tornado 252R here, Benelli could bring the updated Tornado 302R to our shores as it makes more power and more sense as well.