Watch: Here’s A Closer Look At The 2021 Benelli 302R

Benelli has been making quite a few headlines lately and for all the right reasons. The Chinese bikemaker is currently being very vigilant in updating its portfolio and one of its star performers – the 302R was recently unveiled, donning new clothes. The Benelli 302R, when it existed here, was renowned for its big-bike looks and not to forget, for its twin-cylinder shrill. While we already know everything there is to know about the updated version, we came across this YouTube video which gives us a clearer look at the Benelli 302R.

As seen in the video, the updated 302R have already started arriving at dealerships in China and if reports are to be believed, it carries a price tag of CNY 29,800 (approximately INR 3.38 lakh) in its home country.

Design

Addressing the visual aspects first, the updated 302R looks a lot sleeker than its previous iteration. Folks over at Benelli have certainly given its design a serious thought because it is certainly a looker. Not to forget, the previous version of the 302R was pleasing to the eyes too but this one just takes the visual appeal a notch higher. One good look at the front fascia and you would know that Benelli’s in-house designers are scoring the good stuff. The bike now comes equipped with vertically stacked projection lamps that is flanked by LED turn indicators. Even the side panels appear sharper than before. Similarly, the rear end too has been altered with an LED taillight and air vents under the pillion seat. Pretty cool, right?

Specs and features

Another major change comes in the form of a new TFT display with an odometer, speedometer, gear position indicator, fuel level, and engine temperature. The previous iteration boasted of an analogue-digital instrument console but we have to admit, that the new cockpit view certainly looks more appealing than before. The bike now gets 41mm front forks with preload adjustability and at the rear, there’s a mono-shock with the same adjustability feature. Braking hardware comprises dual front discs with 4-piston callipers and a single disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS comes standard.

Things aren’t as exciting when it comes to its mechanical front though. To make the motorcycle more iceberg-friendly, Benelli had to revise the engine. The BS6/Euro5 compliant 302cc parallel-twin motor now puts down 35PS and 27Nm — 3.5PS less power and 0.5Nm more torque than the BS4 version. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed transmission. Before you shake your head with disappointment, we just want to throw another number in the mix. Benelli engineers have made the new bike lighter by 22kg and it now weighs 182kg (kerb). Weight saving, bro!

Expect the updated Benelli 302R to announce its arrival in our country sometime this year and when it does, it might make Kawasaki Ninja 300’s life a little more difficult.