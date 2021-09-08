Audi E-Tron GT Bookings Open: Set To Become The Fastest EV On Sale In India!

Audi India is set to expand its EV range in India with the launch of the E-Tron GT four-door coupe. With the bookings open for a token amount of ₹10 lakhs, the E-Tron GT is set to become the fastest EV on sale in India! Audi is also going to become the manufacturer with the most EVs on sale in India which includes the E-Tron SUV and E-Tron Sportback. The E-Tron GT shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan.

What to expect

Just like the E-Tron SUV, the E-Tron GT has a more conventional design rather than a radical design which most of the modern EVs come with. There is also a new interpretation of Audi’s single-frame grille on the e-Tron GT where the honeycomb pattern is painted in the body colour with a black surround. It also gets Audi’s iconic matrix LED lights which perform animations for the coming and leaving home function.

Interior

On the inside, the Audi e-Tron GT gets a large 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit console and a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display as standard. The system supports natural voice commands and Audi Connect services. The MMI navigation plus comes with a Wi-Fi hotspot as standard offering intelligent navigation with e-Tron specific functions. It will also get an e-Tron route planner for calculating the fastest route with the shortest possible charging stops at powerful DC charging points.

Two versions

The E-Tron GT is available in two versions globally, a standard S and a performance-oriented RS version. Both versions of the e-Tron GT draw power from an 85kWh battery pack. Audi claims a range of 488km for the standard e-Tron GT and 472km for the RS e-Tron GT. The standard E-Tron GT Quattro gets a 238hp electric motor powering the front axle and a 435hp motor at the rear axle.

Powertrain

Both motors produce a total power output of 475hp and 630nm. It can achieve 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and go on to a top speed of 245 km/h. It uses a 2-speed transmission just like the Porsche Taycan. The RS E-Tron GT uses a more powerful rear electric motor that produces 598hp and 830nm of torque. With the boost function, it can produce 646hp which can help it propel from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and touch a top speed of 250 km/h.