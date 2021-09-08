Dacia Jogger Unveiled: A Potential Successor To The Renault Lodgy?

You may remember the Renault Lodgy as the 7 seater MPV from the French carmaker’s stable. Though it didn’t set the sales charts on fire, it did give some competition to the Innova with its space and competent diesel engine. The Lodgy has been discontinued for a while now, leaving a gap in Renault’s MPV range. Now, Renault’s more affordable brand Dacia has unveiled the Jogger. The Jogger is a 7-seater MPV that is based on the Sandero hatchback. Let’s see if the Jogger has what it takes to be a successor of the Lodgy:

Exterior

The Dacia Jogger looks pretty similar to the Sandero Stepway when viewed head-on. It gets a pair of LED headlights and a skid plate for the bumper. The length of the Jogger is evident when viewed from the side. It is 4,547mm long which is even more than the Lodgy’s 4,498mm length! The wheelbase is over 300mm longer than Sandero’s 2,604mm wheelbase. Other details include black cladding all around, blacked-out alloy wheels and black roof rails. It gets a ground clearance of 200mm.

Interior

The interior gets features such as an 8-inch floating display compatible with android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, speed limiter and steering mounted audio controls.

The Jogger has three rows of flexible seats, with the middle row rolling forward and splitting 60:40. With all the rows up, the boot space is 160 litres. The boot space is 708 litres for the 5 seater variant and folding down the third row will liberate 1,819 litres of space. It also gets 24 litres of storage space available throughout the cabin.

Powertrain

The Jogger will come with three engines. The first will be a turbocharged 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine which produces 108hp and 200nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission sending power to the front wheels. The other engine option will be an LPG engine which will produce 99hp.

The LPG version will have a range of 1,000 km thanks to a 40-litre LPG tank and another 50-litre petrol tank. The Jogger will also feature a hybrid version which will combine a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors mated to a 1.2 kWh battery.