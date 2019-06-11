This Pumped Up Himalayan Is Ready For An Off-Road Adventure

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is an adventure focused motorcycle that uses a solid, single-cylinder motor, along with a split cradle frame. This motorcycle is capable of handling any kind of terrain, which is also the reason why Team MRCE from Kerala has modified a Himalayan for an upcoming event. Have a look at this custom Blue coloured Royal Enfield Himalayan, which will soon be taking on the rough terrains in a rally event in Mangalore.

This bike is called the 410exe and is now a completely new Himalayan, as most of the parts have been changed or tuned up for an enhanced off-road experience. Both the wheel rims have been retained from the original version, however, these spoke rims are now wrapped in a couple of high-tread off-road tyres, which improve grip and manoeuvrability on tough and difficult terrains. The headlight assembly has also been replaced with a new square headlamp for improved visibility. The headlight appears to have a halogen bulb, however, the turn indicators are LEDs and the bike misses out on a traditional tail-light, to maintain the sporty off-road look.

Moving on, the plain black single seat appears to be made of simple fabrics for a subtle appearance, while the pillion seat has been taken off and the rear fender is cut short to make the bike even more attractive. The conventional swingarm of the Himalayan is carried forward in the 410exe, along with the same bash plates, frame, engine and gearbox. The bike is also fitted with an Akrapovic exhaust, to make this beauty sound like a beast.

As mentioned above, the engine and gearbox seem to be the exact same ones as the standard Himalayan, however, the engine might have been tuned slightly to produce more power at a lower RPM. The technical specifications of the bike are not yet available, but we believe that the Fuel Injection system and 6-speed gearbox will remain untouched and the bike will at least produce a minimum of 24.5 HP. With such a rough and adventurous design, this look of the Himalayan will surely grab your attention.