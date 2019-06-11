Bookings Of The Jeep Compass Trailhawk Now Open

One of the most awaited SUVs in the Indian market, the Trailhawk variant of the Jeep Compass is finally here. Ahead of its official launch, FCA has announced the opening of the bookings of this extremely capable SUV. Interested customers can now pay a refundable deposit of INR 50,000 and book themselves one of these off-roaders. The booking of the car can be done at any of the 82 FCA all-brand dealerships located across 70 cities in India. Packed with many features that set it apart from the regular Jeep Compass, the Trailhawk sets itself apart from the competition by becoming the first, and only SUV in its segment to offer a 9-speed automatic gearbox with a diesel motor.

Apart from the inclusion of the automatic gearbox, Jeep also took the time to make sure the 2-litre oil burner complies with the upcoming BS – VI emission norms. Making it the first compact SUV to comply with these norms. Other additions include, engine Stop/Start, Cruise Control, Built-in Navigation, Hill Descent Control, Jeep Active Drive 4×4 Low, 7-inch cluster display, steel underbody protection, enhanced water wading height, redesigned bumpers, matte black accents, black leather interiors, Ruby Red rear tow hook and all-terrain tyres. With this additional hardware, the Compass is designed to handle tough terrain and is worthy of the Trailhawk badge, being the first made in India SUV from Jeep to get the badge. Moreover, the SUV also comes with the panoramic sunroof seen in the limited plus variant of this SUV.

Announcing bookings open, Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “The Trailhawk is a product which is developed for customers looking for a hugely capable and exclusive SUV in the compact category. It is the first compact SUV to be offered with the 2.0-litre 173 PS, 350 Nm BS VI turbodiesel engine, nearly a year before the new emission norms come into effect and, it is the only compact SUV which comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission.”

