S&S Cycle Introduces 865cc and 750cc Big Bore Kits For The Royal Enfield 650 Twins

Want to pump up the power of your 650cc Royal Enfield? Well, US-based, S&S Cycle Inc. is a brand known for its aftermarket performance improving parts and they have created a performance-enhancing kit for the 650 Twins. The company manufactures and designs aftermarket performance parts for classic American brands like Indian Motorcycles and Harley Davidson. Recently, they started designing performance kits for the desi-brand, Royal Enfield. For now, the company has started designing basic tuning kits for the 650 Twins and will likely launch a few more kits by the end of this year.

Customers can now choose to change the 650cc engine bore of their motorcycle and replace it with a new 750cc or 865cc bore kit. The technical details of this kit are not yet available, but the kit will feature a complete engine upgrade which will include fitting larger cylinders and bigger pistons, along with a new head gasket. The standard 650cc engine of Royal Enfield can produce 47 HP and 52 Nm of torque. However, when fitted with the 750cc or 865cc bore, the estimated power output will likely jump to 55 HP/70 HP with a proportionate increase in the total torque output.

Apart from these kits, S&S also make a DynoJet Power Commander, a custom stainless muffler kit, a performance clutch kit, a high-flow air filter, a high-performance camshaft, and a handlebar adjustment kit for improved comfort and stability. The S&S Cycle 865cc Big Bore Kit for Royal Enfield 650 Twins is priced at around USD 634.95 (INR 44,100) while the 750cc kit is priced slightly lower at around USD 630.95 (INR 43,800).

Also Read: This Karizma ZMR Is Hayabusa’s Identical Twin

Even though this aftermarket performance kit for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 slightly increases the power of the bike, it is strictly restricted to competition and track use only and is not road-legal in the US, due to strict safety and emission norms. Even in India, motorcycle engine tuning and modifications are illegal but most motorcycles get away with it. Thus, if this kit would be available in India, then the notable increase in output will likely be limited by an electronic limiter for safety reasons.