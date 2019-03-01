This Modified Yamaha R15 Has Been Stung By A Bee

Such is the popularity of the character from the Transformers movie franchise, if a bike or a car is painted Yellow, it automatically reserves its nickname as Bumblebee. This modified Yamaha R15 is no different. But it isn’t just any other mod job and has undergone some neat changes to earn that nickname. It gets a tonne of aftermarket elements, including winglets and additional lights to make its fascia appear even sharper. Those USD forks are standard though since this motorcycle is an international-spec example.

Also Read: This Bolt-On Kit Can Make The Yamaha R15 V3 Live Its R1M Dream

Besides the yellow paintwork, the rear section has undergone changes to make the tail appear tidier and the standard rubber has been exchanged with something fatter for more street-cred. The stock exhaust has been replaced with another aftermarket unit to add some heft to this R15’s vocals and there’s a PowerTronic box which adds more chillies and pepper inside the motor once the injectors have done their job.

There’s an interesting display too, just above the exhaust system which we wonder does what? In its stock form, the VVA tech engine develops 19.3 HP and 14.7 Nm of torque and how much gets added to that isn’t clear. But a pretty neat job for sure and that colour scheme does remind us of the 50th Anniversary special R1.

In other news, the Yamaha MT-15 is ready for launch on the 15th of March 2019. Based on the R15, the naked motorcycle will be powered by the same engine, in the same state of tune which powers the R15 and most other components like the chassis, wheels and instrument cluster will be shared too. However, for India, the forks will be telescopic and conventional instead of the USD type which the international-spec MT-15 gets. Also, the rear swingarm will be a box-section unit, unlike the cast aluminium component which does duty on the R15 and the MT-15 elsewhere.

Expected to be priced near the INR 1.2 lakh mark, the MT-15 should be an exciting new product which will appeal Yamaha fans who mostly ride within the city and wanted something sportier than the FZ, but with an upright seating position. We will come back soon with a comprehensive review and all other updates. Until then, stay tuned!