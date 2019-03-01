Audi Opens A New Dealership In Hyderabad

In a premium race, Audi has been slugging it out with its other two German rivals in India. The carmaker already has one of the most robust sales and service network here and has now added a new touch point in that list. Audi Hyderabad is a world-class showroom with a 9-car display and spread across 12000 sq. ft. according to Audi’s global standards.

The new dealership features a progressive lounge set-up with informal seating, video walls and state-of-the-art interiors, lighting and technology. While the lounge set-up provides customers with a plush and relaxed environment, the display and information kiosks help them discuss and choose the most suitable Audi. The new showroom is located at CSR Estate, Plot No.8, Sector 01, HUDA Techno Enclave, Madhapur, Hyderabad· The showroom is equipped with Audi’s signature honeycomb façade on the exterior.

Speaking on this occasion Mr Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India said, “Initiating the contact with the customer in a creative and experiential environment is vital for the brand Audi as we are witnessing increasing interest not only in the Audi brand but also in luxury as a whole in the Hyderabad region. The strategic location of the showroom will cater to a larger audience all across this region. The rising aspiration of the customers is definitely leading to an increase in demand for luxury cars across all age groups in Hyderabad. The new showroom will be targeting those customers who aspire to travel in luxury and style with the new age technologies. We are pleased to continue with a hugely experienced team at Olympus Motors Pvt. Ltd., and are confident that together, we will reinforce the brand’s strong presence in the South Indian market.”

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, Audi Hyderabad said “The new showroom will showcase the whole range of Audi luxury vehicles and will provide an experience which will be as per Audi’s global standards. The features of the showroom like the unique and striking honeycomb façade, double height ceiling, information and display kiosks exude a true and luxurious feel of the brand and are designed to enhance buying experience with its progressive and luxurious elements.”