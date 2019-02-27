Production-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Spotted In India Before March 15th Launch

Barely 2 months into 2019, Yamaha is ready to give us another 150cc machine, this time a more exciting product, in the form of the MT-15. Currently, the Japanese manufacturer has opened up bookings for this bike for a token amount of INR 5,000 and will unveil the pricing of the motorcycle at the launch event which is scheduled to happen on the 15th of March, 2019. With just a few days to go for the launch, the bike has been spotted without camouflage, in its production-ready form.

The bike seen in these images is finished in a lovely matte blue shade with some accents in the shade of yellow. The front end is adorned by this lovely headlamp structure which looks like a set of angry eyes, ready to hunt their prey down. Above the headlight cluster are conventionally lit indicator lights. The saddle is a single piece unit which looks large and comfortable for two passengers. The front end of the bike uses a conventional telescopic fork setup while the rear is a mono-shock unit which would be adjustable for pre-load. The rear gets a saree guard which has been merged with the tyre hugger and the bike gets a box-section swingarm, unlike the cast aluminium unit on the international-spec bike.

The MT-15 measures 2,020 mm in length, 800 mm in width and stands 1,070 mm tall. With a wheelbase of 1,335 mm and a ground clearance of 160 mm, riding through traffic conditions should not be a problem for this bike. The engine remains the same as the in the Yamaha R15 sports bike, offering 19.3 bhp and 14,7 Nm of torque with its 155.1 cc displacement. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox and all of that is nestled within the delta box frame which stays exposed for the lack of any fairing. Keeping the power in check is a 282 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear which are very likely to be offered with a dual channel ABS system. More updates on the Yamaha MT-15 will be coming your way very soon, stay tuned.