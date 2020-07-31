This Heavily Modified Ford Endeavour Is The Wildest Of Them All

Whenever we think of butch-looking SUVs in India, the Ford Endeavour is one of the first which come to our minds. Along with its arch-rival, the Endeavour occupies just as much space on the road as it offers inside the cabin. But it isn’t just about the appearance as it drives well on the road for an SUV and is capable off the road too.

However, one may wonder, what if these qualities of the Endeavour in its stock form are amplified and then presented on the road? We have an example of a modified Endeavour which will make our readers think exactly the same thing.

Over the period of time, we have come across many aftermarket modifications on the Endeavour. While some of them have been quite impressive, others tend to carry them a bit overboard. However, the latest example we have with us is simply the wildest and looks as if it is ready to get into some mean business.

Design

The Endeavour has been built by ZealCreations Official and has been uploaded on their official YouTube channel. Dubbed as ‘IDUMBAN’ has been completely modified and looks bonkers. The name ‘Idumban’ refers to a powerful character in Hindu mythology and hence the owner has evidently decided on the name. Starting from the front, the stock headlamp has been replaced with an aftermarket unit with LED DRLs placed below it. The owner has installed a Raptor X series body kit which gives it a much more aggressive look.

Watch Video:

Modifications Rendered

Modifications on this one-off adventure monster include new 8-inch fender flares, a signed Akana Carbon Wizard carbon fiber hood, extra lights, custom underbody skid plates and Fuel Ambush 20-inch alloys among others. It is now running on beefy 35-inch mud-terrain tyres and the side step on the car automatically folds when not in use. However, the highlight is the rock-crawling 12-step adjustable nitrogen suspension. The latter helps the Idumban achieve a 7-inch lift that makes the Raptor X body kit even more obvious from afar and gives a whole new look to the Endeavour.

The rear of the car gets the same black treatment with aftermarket reflector lights on the lower part of the bumper. Even the interior features a host of updates. It gets a totally new upholstery and the rear occupants benefit from two infotainment screens. Interestingly enough, it carries an Everest badging both at the front and the rear despite being mentioned as Endeavour in the video description. For reference, the Endeavour is sold as Everest in many foreign markets like Australia.

Also READ: Jeep Compass SUV Night Eagle Edition Launched In India At Rs 20.14 lakh

Powertrain Details

The Ford Endeavour modified here is the pre-BS6 model with the 3.2-litre 5-cylinder diesel unit under its hood. This powertrain churned out a healthy 200PS of power and 470 Nm of peak torque and was offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. Other than this there was the option of another 2.2-litre diesel unit which cranked out 160 PS of power and 385 Nm of torque. However, it was only available in a 2WD setup. In the current BS6 era, it is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which produces 170 PS of power and 420 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a standard 10-speed automatic transmission.