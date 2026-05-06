Range Rover SV and Sport SV prices cut by up to Rs 75 lakh in India due to UK trade deal benefits

Land Rover has slashed the prices of its top Range Rover models in India. The change is quite big, and it directly affects the most expensive versions. The cut comes ahead of the India-UK trade agreement, which is expected to start soon.
This is not the first update in recent times. A smaller price drop was introduced last year after the GST changes. Now the brand has gone ahead with a much bigger reduction.
New prices after the cut
The largest drop is seen on the full-size Range Rover SV.
- Earlier price was around Rs 4.25 crore
- Now priced at about Rs 3.5 crore
- Total drop is close to Rs 75 lakh
- Around 17.7 percent lower than before
The Range Rover Sport SV has also received a price revision.
- The earlier price was around Rs 2.75 crore
- Now priced at about Rs 2.35 crore
- Price reduced by around Rs 40 lakh
- About 15 percent lower
These are ex-showroom prices and are already in effect.
Engine and performance details
Both these SV versions continue with the same engine setup.
- 4.4 litre twin turbo V8 petrol engine
- Power output above 500 hp
- Automatic gearbox
- All wheel drive system
These SUVs focus on both performance and luxury, so no changes have been made to the mechanical side.
Reason behind the price drop
The main reason is the India UK Free Trade Agreement, which was signed in July 2025 and is expected to come into effect soon.
- The import duty earlier was around 110 percent
- It will drop to about 30 percent in the first stage
- It can go down further to 10 percent over a few years
This benefit applies mainly to fully imported cars from the UK with larger engines.
There is also a yearly limit.
- Around 20,000 cars allowed in the first year
- This number will be shared across different luxury brands
Due to this expected duty reduction, the prices of UK imported models have been adjusted early.
Which models do not get this benefit
Not every Land Rover model is affected.
- Locally assembled models remain unchanged
- This includes standard Range Rover and Range Rover Sport
- Also includes Evoque, Velar and Discovery Sport
Models like Defender and Discovery also do not see any change.
- These are built in Slovakia
- So they do not qualify under the UK trade agreement
There could be changes later if a separate India-EU deal is introduced.
What about Defender in future
Defender continues to see strong demand in India. The company is studying local assembly for this model.
- Local production can help reduce price
- It can also improve supply
- No official timeline yet