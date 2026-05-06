TVS iQube S launched with 4.7kWh battery, 175km range

TVS Motor Company has brought back the iQube S, and the update is easy to notice. The scooter now comes with a bigger battery, more riding range and a slightly better top speed. At the same time, the price has gone down compared to the older version.
The new iQube S is priced at Rs 1,37,142 ex-showroom Delhi. The earlier version was priced higher, so this change makes it a better value choice in the lineup.
Battery, range and performance
The biggest change is the battery pack. It now gets a bigger 4.7kWh unit in place of the earlier 3.5kWh pack.
- Battery size now 4.7kWh
- Claimed IDC range 175 km
- The earlier range was 145 km.
This jump in range makes a clear difference in daily use. It can now handle more distance without needing frequent charging.
- Top speed now 82 kmph
- Earlier top speed was 78 kmph
Charging time has increased a bit due to the bigger battery.
- 0 to 80 percent takes around 4 hours
- Earlier it took around 3 hours
Acceleration has seen a very small change.
- 0 to 40 kmph in 4.3 seconds
- Earlier it was 4.2 seconds
Weight has gone up as well because of the larger battery.
- Kerb weight now 128.8 kg
Motor output stays the same.
Design and colours
The design stays the same as before. It keeps the clean and simple look which is already familiar.
Some small updates are added with new colour themes and seat finish.
- Beige inner panels
- Dual tone brown and beige seat
- Cushioned pillion backrest in beige
New colour options are added.
- Magnificence Purple Beige
- Harlequin Blue Beige
One colour continues from before.
- Titanium Grey Matte
These changes give it a slightly fresh look without changing the overall shape.
Features and tech
The feature list remains familiar. It still offers all the main functions seen in the iQube lineup.
- 7 inch TFT display
- Joystick controls
- Voice assist
- Music control
Ride and safety features include:
- Eco and Power modes
- Reverse and forward assist
- Regenerative braking
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Turn by turn navigation
- Anti theft alert with geofencing
- USB charging port
- Crash and fall alert
- Full LED lighting
The setup stays easy to use and practical for daily riding.
Real world use and positioning
Earlier, the smaller battery version did not stand out much in the lineup. Now, with this bigger battery, the scooter gets a stronger place between the base version and the higher variant.
It now offers:
- Better range for daily and weekend rides
- Slightly better top speed
- More value due to lower pricing
It also continues to be part of a large network, with the iQube range available in many cities across India and used by a large number of families already.