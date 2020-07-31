CFMoto Announces Test Ride Registrations For What Appears To Be Their BS6 Range

While most of the manufacturers have given their products the BS6 treatment, some of them are still left behind. CFMoto, a Chinese bikemaker, falls under the same category. The brand entered the Indian market last year and launched a slew of performance motorcycles which were very aggressively priced. Now, the company is eyeing for a return as they have commenced test ride registrations for what appears to be a BS6 line-up which will include 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT.

More details

They recently took it to social media to announce that potential customers can avail for a test-ride, hinting that their motorcycles are now BS6 compliant and will soon go on sale. Some reports suggest that they will launch the complete line-up of their BS6 motorcycles during the festive season.

CFMoto 300NK

While the 300NK and 650NK are street bike offerings, the 650MT and 650GT are touring models. We expect the lineup to remain unchanged, with an obvious bump in price for BS6 models. 300NK was launched at an ex-showroom price of INR 2.29 Lakh. It was offered with features like LED illumination, a TFT display for the instrument console. The bike uses a complex trellis frame, which offers better riding dynamics. The BS4 variant was powered by a 292cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid-cooled engine. This engine was capable of generating 34 PS of peak power and 20.5 Nm peak torque. The power was sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission. The bike also came with two riding modes, optimising the power sent to the rear wheel. The trellis frame was suspended by a USD fork in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Disc brakes were offered on both ends and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

CFMoto 650NK

Another streetfighter in their line-up, the 650NK was powered by a 649.3 cc, parallel-twin, 8 valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. This motor was tuned to generate 60 hp at 9,000 rpm and 56 Nm of twist at 7,000 rpm. The power was sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. CFMoto claimed that the bike had a top speed of about 180 kmph. A fuel tank of 17 litres made sure that you spend more time on the road and less time at the fuel pump. Anchorage duties were performed by dual discs in the front and a single disc at the rear, governed by a dual-channel ABS module. It was launched at INR 3.99 Lakh.

CFMoto 650 MT

The CGMoto 650 MT was positioned as an ADV-tourer and was priced at INR 4.99 Lakh. Mechanically, the CFMoto 650 MT was a multifunctional bike based on the mature and stable CFMoto 650CC engine platform. The bike was fitted with an In-line 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled 649.3cc engine which produced about 71 HP at 8,750 rpm and around 62 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine was further paired with a 6-speed gearbox and was also equipped with an EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) System. All this power managed to propel the 650 MT to a top speed of 170 kmph. The bike was available in 2 colours: Royal Blue and Pearl White.

CFMoto 650 GT

Their most expensive offering was the CFMoto 650 GT which was priced at INR 5.49 Lakh. With a fuel tank capacity of 19-litres and a kerb weight of 226 kgs, the CFMoto 650 GT was a capable long-distance tourer. The suspension duties were managed by a front telescopic/retractable fork and a rear Monoshock, while the braking duties were handled by front and rear discs, along with a dual-channel ABS module from Continental. The 17-inch aluminium alloys were fitted with 120 (front) and 160 (rear) section tyres each. The engine was the same as its cousins.

Also read: CFMoto 250SR Introduced In Malaysian Markets

All the motorcycles were brought to India via the CKD route and this was the reason why they were priced so aggressively. Expect the motorcycles to carry a slightly premium sticker price as compared to their BS4 counterparts. Mechanically, it is expected that the motorcycles will remain largely the same but we won’t be surprised if we get to experience a slight drop in power. Stay tuned for more updates regarding their launch.