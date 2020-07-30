Jeep Compass SUV Night Eagle Edition Launched In India At Rs 20.14 lakh

Jeep India has launched the Compass Night Eagle Edition, a special variant that seems to be aimed at its close rival- the Tata Harrier Dark Edition. It’s based on the Longitude Plus variant and is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The special edition had been teased twice before its launch.

This Night Eagle edition has been launched to mark the third anniversary of the Compass in India as the Jeep’s entry-level SUV was first launched in 2017 and has received a positive response since then. The SUV has been priced from Rs 20.14 lakh(ex-showroom) onwards.

Exterior Design

For the extra premium, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets glossy black accents on the seven-slot grille, blacked-out roof and roof rails, blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels. The SUV will also get ‘Night Eagle’ badging on the boot lid. The model is available in four colours that include Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey. The model also offers LED DRLs and fog lamp bezels as the standard model.

Blacked-out Interior with same features

The black theme continues on the inside, with the dashboard, upholstery and even the door pads finished black. The blacked-out seats feature what Jeep calls Techno Leather upholstery which seems like a mix of leatherette and fabric. That said, the feature list is similar to the standard Longitude Plus variant. Highlights include a 7-inch Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, cruise control (in AT variants), steering mounted audio controls, electric folding ORVMs and keyless entry with push-button start. On the safety front, it comes with four airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Powertrain Options

Powertrain options on the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition include the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol paired to the seven-speed automatic transmission in the 4×2 configuration. Also on offer is the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor with a six-speed manual transmission in the 4×2 guise and the nine-speed automatic with SelecTerrain 4×4 AWD system. The 1.4-litre unit produces 161 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque whereas the 2.0-litre diesel unit cranks out 171 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Prices

Since it is a special edition it is limited to only 250 production units. The Night Eagle Edition will be retailed alongside the regular models as long as it completes its market cycle. The Compass Night Eagle Edition is priced at a premium of Rs 45,000 over the Longitude Plus variant. Fiat Chrysler owned Jeep is currently developing the facelift of the current generation Compass which is expected to break covers in India sometime next year. Here’s the detailed price list of the Night Edition below: