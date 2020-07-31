Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Carbon Custom Upshifting At 17,500 rpm Is Music To The Ears

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has finally gone on sale in Indonesia as an exciting motorcycle which fans in other parts of the world can only admire virtually. With a starting price which translates into INR 5 lakh, the bike’s 250cc, inline-4 motor makes a healthy 50 PS of power at a sky-high 15,500 rpm. Goes without saying that it’s a howler which screams to its redline as it picks up speed.

The bike also has a carbon custom version where the engine runs in its stock state, however, the bodywork is made of a carbon composite by A-Tech Japan, it runs a Yoshimura Hepta-Force exhaust system, custom chain, sprockets and disc brake, and Dunlop rubber. The bike was ridden around a bumpy Sentul circuit by AM Fadly and an onboard video has captured his antics on the bike which must’ve been a hoot to ride.

First unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show in October last year, this bonkers Kawasaki has managed to stay in the news and for all the right reasons. In its stock form, it is powered by a new 250cc, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine which churns out 50 PS of maximum power @ 15,500 rpm. Kawasaki has also included ram air input, just like the ZX-10R and that takes the maximum power output to 51 PS. Torque output stands at 22.9 NM @ 14,500 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and there are riding modes which govern the output.

The ZX-25R’s fuel tank can hold 15 litres of fuel and the standard variant has a kerb weight of 180 kg while the SE variant weighs 182 kg. Kawasaki has made sure to go all-in while choosing the cycle parts to develop the ZX-25R. Suspension duties are handled by separate function big piston USD forks (SFF-BP) and a horizontal back-link preload-adjustable monoshock. It is pretty much expected that the suspension has been tuned to match its track-focused intent. Braking duties are handled by a single 310mm disc clamped by a radially-mounted four-pot monobloc caliper up front and a 220mm rear disc brake. The SE variant also gets the added protection of dual-channel ABS.