Tata launches Ultra Red Dark Edition for Harrier and Safari diesel models

Tata Motors has added a new top version to the Harrier and Safari lineup. The Ultra Red Dark Edition is now available with diesel engines. Earlier, this version was only offered with petrol models. With this update, both fuel options now get the same top trim.
Prices for the new variants start from Rs 23.84 lakh for the Harrier. The Safari starts from Rs 24.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
This new version sits right at the top of the range and brings more features along with a fresh look.
Variant details and pricing
The new Ultra variants are placed above the existing top trims in both SUVs.
- Harrier Ultra Diesel Manual starts at Rs 23.84 lakh.
- Harrier Ultra Diesel Automatic goes higher.
- Safari Ultra Diesel Manual starts at Rs 24.49 lakh.
- Safari also gets 6-seat and 7-seat options
The Red Dark version comes at a slightly higher price compared to the standard Ultra trim.
Engine and gearbox
Both SUVs continue with the same diesel engine setup.
- 2.0 litre diesel engine
- 170 hp power output
- 350 Nm torque
Gearbox choices remain the same.
- 6 speed manual
- 6 speed automatic
The engine is known for strong pulling power and works well for long drives and highway use.
What is Ultra Red Dark Edition
This version combines the Dark Edition style with a new red shade. It gives the SUV a different road presence compared to regular versions.
- Exclusive red exterior shade
- Dark themed styling elements
- Blacked out parts across the body
This version is made for those who want a mix of bold colour and dark finish.
Exterior updates
The design gets a few changes to match the new theme.
- 19 inch black alloy wheels
- Red brake calipers
- Dark finish on grille and other parts
- Special badging
The overall look feels more sporty compared to the standard models.
Interior and cabin
The cabin also gets changes to match the outside look.
- Red theme upholstery
- Dual tone finish in some variants
- Leatherette seat covering
Space and layout remain the same as before. Safari continues with both 6-seat and 7-seat layouts.
Features and technology
The Ultra trim adds more features over lower variants.
- 14.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Samsung display panel
- Dolby Atmos sound system
- Digital IRVM with built in dashcam
- Navigation system
Other useful features include
- Memory function for ORVMs
- Reverse dip mirrors
- Camera washer for front and rear
- Sliding armrest
- 65W fast charging port
These features improve daily use and long drive comfort.
Why this update matters
With this step, Tata has filled a gap in its lineup. The top Ultra variant is now not limited to petrol buyers. Diesel users also get access to the same design and feature package.
Both Harrier and Safari now offer a similar experience across engine options. This gives more flexibility while choosing between petrol and diesel.