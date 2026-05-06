Hero Vida plans a new affordable electric scooter under Rs 1 lakh for August 2026

Hero MotoCorp is now getting more serious about electric scooters. The company is preparing a new Vida model that will sit at a lower price point. Launch is expected around August 2026.
This new scooter is important because it will use a fixed battery. Until now, Vida models have focused on removable battery packs. With this change, Hero is trying to reach more people.
The electric two wheeler space in India is growing fast. Sales have crossed 14 lakh units in FY2026. Vida is now among the top four brands and its numbers are improving month after month.
What this new scooter brings
This upcoming model is being prepared for everyday riders who want a simple electric option.
- Expected price below Rs 1 lakh
- Fixed battery pack
- Battery size close to 3.8 kWh
- Focus on daily city rides
This kind of setup works well for users who charge at home and do not want to deal with swapping batteries.
How Vida reached here
Vida started its journey with the V1 range. These scooters were placed in the higher price bracket. Because of that, sales were not very strong in the early phase.
Things changed with the VX2 range. It came with lower pricing and also a subscription option for the battery. That made entry easier for many buyers.
- V1 was premium focused
- VX2 brought better pricing
- Subscription model helped reduce upfront cost
- Sales started moving up after this step
EV space is growing fast
Electric two wheelers are now a proper part of the market. In FY2026, total EV sales touched around 14 lakh units.
Their share in total two wheeler sales is now 6.5 percent. Last year it was 6.1 percent.
April numbers also show strong growth
- 1,48,677 units sold in April 2026
- 92,536 units sold in April 2025
- 61 percent jump
Vida also saw sharp growth in the same period
- 15,230 units in April 2026
- 6,150 units in April 2025
- 148 percent increase
- Around 10 percent market share
Production is going up
To handle rising demand, Hero is increasing output.
- Current capacity 3.3 lakh units per year
- Target 6.6 lakh units by 2027
- FY2027 production target 2.8 lakh units
- FY2026 output around 1.48 lakh units
All Vida scooters are made at the Sri City plant in Andhra Pradesh. This facility will take care of the higher production numbers.
More EVs on the way
Hero has plans beyond this scooter as well.
- Vida Ubex scooter in pipeline
- Lynx off road electric bike
- More launches expected in 2027
The company is also expanding its reach to more cities so buyers can easily access its EV range.