This Digitally-Imagined Tata Sumo Is An Evoque And A Ford Fused Together

Go to any hill-station in the Himalayas and you will find the long-discontinued Tata Sumo still serving as a trusted workhorse with yellow plates. What was introduced as a people-mover, way back in 1994, the Sumo was a successful product for the homegrown brand. During its 15-year-long product cycle, it was offered with multiple engines and seating options, before it finally drove into the sunset last year. Now, a YouTube channel which goes by the name of Motorwala has imagined a new-gen Tata Sumo, which borrows a lot (or all of it) of styling cues from the Range Rover Evoque and one of Ford’s popular SUVs.

The digitally-imagined fascia is a well-defined modern interpretation which does not stray too far from the original’s boxy and butch-looking front. Head-on, it looks purposeful, what with that upright stance, a wide and straight bonnet line and those horizontally-placed headlights which flank a massive honeycomb grille. Underneath, large cutouts in the bumper make space for LED blocks, with air vents placed in the centre and lower down. Looks neat, isn’t it? Like it’s all done professionally. But once you are done admiring, know that it’s the 2020 Ford Explorer you are looking at!

Also Read: This Digital Render Of Tata Motors’ Premium Sedan Is Full Of Sharp Imagination

Moving towards the rear and the side profile, it’s nothing but a Range Rover Evoque with different-looking taillights. Moving over the copy-paste job, even with the arrival of smashing-looking things like the Harrier and the Nexon, discontinued products like the Safari and the Sierra still hold a special place in many minds. No wonder that the Sierra concept which was displayed at the Auto Expo this year made a lot of grown men teary-eyed.

On the other hand, to keep the Safari’s legend alive, Tata Motors showcased a ‘Safari Edition’ Hexa. It could go on sale once the Hexa is updated to meet the new BS6 norms, which it will in due time, as confirmed by the manufacturer. All this just goes on to show that Maruti Suzuki might be the number one carmaker in India in terms of sales, but Tata Motors has earned a special place in the hearts of people.