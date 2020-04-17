BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Launched At INR 69,997

Bajaj has expanded its BS6 line-up with the launch of an updated Pulsar 125. This entry-level motorcycle from Bajaj’s stable was due for the green treatment as almost all the other motorcycles in their portfolio with the Pulsar moniker were made BS6 compliant a few days back. The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 is priced at Rs 69.997, ex-showroom (Delhi). Bajaj is offering the Pulsar 125 in two variants: Disc and drum.

Both the variants have received a substantial increase in price with the drum variant costing 6,300 more than before while the disc variant has become dearer by 7,500 and now costs Rs 74,118. Coming to the changes now, the first major one being the inclusion of FI now instead of a carburetor. Manufacturer have started including Fuel injection systems now even in their not so premium offerings, to make the engine comply with the BS6 emission norms. We can expect the Pulsar 125 to ride a little smoother than before and the throttle response can be expected to become a bit crispier too. On the performance front, it has received a negligible power drop as it now makes 12 PS @ 8500 rpm and 11 nm of torque @ 6500 rpm. Those figures are nearly identical to its BS4 counterpart.

Apart from the changes mentioned above, it remains exactly the same and hasn’t received any other changes. The gearbox is a 5-speed too. Dimensions remain the same though, as per the website. This means a length of 2,055mm, width of 755mm, height of 1,060mm and a wheelbase of 1,320mm. The kerb weight stays the same too – 140kg. As mentioned earlier, Bajaj is offering the Pulsar 125 in two variants: disc and drum. The standard drum variant comes with a 130mm unit at the front along with the rear one while the disc variant sees a 240mm disc in the front. Both the variants come with CBS system as standard.

Bajaj launched the smallest Pulsar to spice up the commuter segment a little and to introduce the Pulsar name to the masses. It faces immediate competition from Honda Shine SP 125 but the Pulsar 125 has planted itself as a sportier offering of the two. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 is offered in a range of colour options. This includes Neon Blue, Solar Red and Platinum Silver.