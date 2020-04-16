BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Launched

In its third generation now, the Hyundai i10 has been one of the most popular cars in its segment. Dubbed the Grand i10 NIOS, the hatchback was launched in August 2019 and was offered with three engine options- 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre diesel and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Now Hyundai Motors have added a CNG option to the existing lineup of the Nios. The CNG kit is offered in two variants: Magna and Sportz. They are priced at Rs 6.63 lakh and Rs 7.16 lakh and cost Rs 73,000 more than their petrol counterparts who ask for Rs 5.9 lakh and Rs 6.43 lakh, respectively.

Being a bi-fuel version, under the hood, the CNG variants get a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT based petrol engine that generates 69PS of power and 95Nm of torque. This comes mated only to a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the standard 1.2-litre petrol motor produces 83 PS and 114 Nm (4 PS and 19 Nm more) and is paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

As far as features are concerned, the CNG variants offer the same features as offered in their petrol counterparts. This means the Magna version gets central locking, speed-sensing door locks, day/night IRVM, passive keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, rear AC vents, 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth support, and more. The Sportz version additionally gets features like projector fog lights, reverse parking camera, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. However, the CNG variant does miss out on the 5.3-inch digital speedometer with MID which is offered in the petrol version of the Sports variant and instead comes with a regular analogue unit.

This launch was on the expected lines since the recently launched compact sedan, Hyundai Aura, which is based in the same platform as the Nios, has been offered with a CNG option. Since the Grand i10 Nios is the only car in its segment to offer a CNG option, the CNG variants have no direct rivalry as such. The standard Grand i10 Nios, however, goes up against the likes of the Maruti-Suzuki Swift, Maruti-Suzuki Ignis and Ford Figo.