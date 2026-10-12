VLF Strada Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 1.20 Lakh, Gets Up to 250km Range!

Until recently, VLF was a lesser-known name on Indian roads. That narrative shifted in 2024 when Motohaus introduced the Italian-heritage brand to India via its Kolhapur operations. Following the launch of the Tennis electric scooter and the subsequent introduction of the Mobster 135 ICE scooter in 2025, VLF is now broadening its electric portfolio with the all-new VLF Strada.
The VLF Strada arrives in India in two distinct variants: City and Max. Prices start at Rs 1,19,999 and scale up to Rs 1,55,500 (ex-showroom). The primary differentiator between the two models lies in their battery capacities and corresponding driving ranges.
VLF Strada Price And Battery
The Strada City is equipped with a single 2.16kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, whereas the Strada Max features a dual-pack setup utilizing two 2.16kWh units for a combined capacity of 4.32kWh. Both configurations feature removable batteries that can be charged either directly inside the vehicle or externally.
|Variant
|Battery
|Claimed IDC Range
|Price
|Strada City
|2.16kWh
|130km
|Rs 1,19,999
|Strada Max
|4.32kWh
|250km
|Rs 1,55,500
VLF says the City can be charged in around three hours, while the Max takes about six hours using the 10A charger. The actual riding range can vary with traffic, riding style, load, road conditions and temperature.
Bookings are officially open through Motohaus dealerships. The reservation token is set at Rs 999 for the City and Rs 1,999 for the Max, with deliveries scheduled to commence in November.
Powertrain and Performance Modes
Both variants share an identical BLDC hub motor that delivers 4.8kW of peak power and 34Nm of peak torque. The electric scooter offers riders three distinct riding modes:
- Eco: Top speed capped at 45kmph
- City: Top speed capped at 65kmph
- Sport: Top speed unlocks at 85kmph
A low-speed reverse mode is also integrated to assist with parking and tight maneuvers. Additionally, the complete motor and battery ecosystem carries an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, with VLF claiming a high motor efficiency of 94 percent.
Design And Features
The Strada boasts a contemporary, sporty silhouette characterized by a raised rear profile, a split-seat arrangement, and a prominent transparent front windscreen. The lighting signature comprises dual-projector LED headlights, LED tail-lamps, and neatly integrated turn indicators.
Some of its equipment includes:
- 5-inch TFT display
- Keyless ignition
- USB Type-A and Type-C ports
- Front storage pocket
- Luggage hook
- Integrated rear carrier
- Reverse mode
- LED lighting
The seat height is 780mm, while ground clearance stands at 175mm. The wheelbase measures 1,350mm. VLF lists the kerb weight at 98kg, while the maximum load capacity is more than 150kg.
Wheels, Suspension And Brakes
The VLF Strada features a 16-inch front wheel (100/80-R16) and a smaller 14-inch rear wheel (110/80-R14).
Its suspension uses 31mm hydraulic front forks alongside adjustable twin hydraulic rear shocks to handle bumps. Stopping power comes from a 240mm front disc with a three-piston caliper and a 220mm rear disc with a two-piston caliper, supported by a standard Combi-Brake System (CBS) instead of ABS.
Colours And Rivals
The VLF Strada will be sold in four colours: Carbonio Black, Luna White, Titanio Grey and Urbano Silver. VLF has also shown luggage accessories mounted at the rear carrier.
The scooter sits in the same broad price bracket as electric scooters such as the TVS iQube, TVS Orbiter, Bajaj Chetak C2501, Ather Konarc and Vida VX2.