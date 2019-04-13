The Upcoming Tata Altroz Is a Game of Thrones Fan

With more and more SUVs of different sizes being brought to our market by various manufacturers, the world of hatchbacks has become deserted. To be more specific, the world of premium hatchback has seen no action for many years apart from a few facelifts, the Ford Figo being the latest one. A new entrant into this segment of vehicles will be the brand new Altroz hatchback from Tata. A new teaser from the manufacturer reveals that this Hatchback is a Game of Thrones fan. The teaser comes right in time before the final season of the popular TV show premieres. What’s the connection? Since the Altroz is almost ready for launch, we think it’s just a marketing exercise to align the product’s interest with something eagerly awaited.

The Altroz is based on the 45X concept we saw earlier at the Delhi Auto Expo last year. Based on the new generation Impact 2.0 design, the Altroz would be the first premium hatchback from Tata. The covers went off of the Altroz at the Geneva Motor Show this year where we saw it parked next to the Buzzard, the 7-seater variant of the Tata Harrier. This vehicle will be competing with the likes of the Hyundai i20, the Honda Jazz and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

From the exterior, the Altroz looks rather sporty. The front end gets wide headlights and large air dams, which look rather aggressive and sporty. The rear doors get a pillar mounted door handle, giving the car a coupé like appearance. The sporty appearance also continues to the rear, where the tailgate has been given a blacked-out treatment. On the inside, one would find a floating type ConnectNext infotainment screen, a flat bottom steering wheel and a semi-digital instrument console.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Takes a Shot On The Windscreen Like A Boss

The Altroz would be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, tuned to develop 100 hp of power @ 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed stick shifter and an AMT gearbox can also be expected to be on offer. As far as a diesel motor is concerned, we can not be sure if Tata will offer one, considering the upcoming BS – VI emission norms would create a huge price gap between the petrol and diesel motors. Tata also will bring an all-electric variant of the car which will target to achieve a range of 250 – 300 kilometre on a single charge.