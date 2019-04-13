2019 Mini John Cooper Works Launch Date Revealed For India

What is arguably one of the coolest cars you can buy, the 2019 Mini John Cooper Works is all set for its launch in India on the 9th of May, 2019. A go-fast version of what is one of the most iconic automobiles, the new 2019 Mini JCW carries some upgrades and was launched internationally late last year. The updates are more skin deep than on the surface.

The Mini JCW is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged-petrol engine which produces 231 HP at 5200 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1450 rpm. The international-spec JCW hatch comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and also gets an optional 8-speed automatic transmission. The Indian-spec might not get the manual gearbox. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch accelerates from 0-100 kmph in around 6.1 seconds and has a top speed of 246 kmph. The JCW Mini is also equipped with sport suspension paired with 18-inch John Cooper Works Alloy wheels, a sporty braking system and the traditional John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit as standard.

In terms of design and looks, the Mini John Cooper Works Hatch is available with a Moonwalk Grey Metallic paint finish for the exterior and a Carbon black interior trim. An exclusive Rebel Green colour is also available. The hot hatch gets John Cooper Works Sport seats which are finished in a combination of Dinamica Leather and black cloth and the dashboard gets Black chequered inserts. The 18-inch Alloy wheels also get a dual-tone design. The Mini JCW models come equipped with front and rear LED lights (notice the split Union Jack), automatic headlights along with rain-sensing wipers, a MINI Excitement Pack including ambient interior lighting, an exterior MINI Logo projection and many more features.

The Mini JCW is equipped with petrol particulate filters to comply with the new Euro emission standards. This petrol particulate filter is integrated into the standard sports exhaust system, which will also help it to be compliant with the BS VI norms. Only a limited number of units of the Mini John Cooper Works Models will be on sale in India. This pocket rocket is expected to be priced at around INR 40 lakh and will rival the likes of the Volvo V40.