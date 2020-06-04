The TVS XL 100 Is Being Offered With A ‘Buy Now Pay After Six Months’ Scheme

There’s no denying to the fact that the TVS XL 100 is a true-blue workhorse. A durable engine, minimalistic bodywork and the ability to carry a LOT of luggage make it the go-to machine for those who use a two-wheeler to move heavy stuff around. The recent global pandemic has resulted in a financial crisis and purchasing a two-wheeler at this point of time might prove to be a bit difficult. The reason why TVS Motor Company has rolled out a first-of-a-kind ‘Buy now Pay after six months’ EMI scheme in the Indian two-wheeler industry for TVS XL100.

Once the applicable customer avails the scheme after the purchase of TVS XL100, they are offered a moratorium of six months before the commencement of EMI payment. In effect, the customer gets a six-month holiday from EMI. The Loan to Value (LTV) for this scheme will be 75%. This scheme is in-line with TVS Motor Company’s endeavour to create innovative and affordable mobility solutions. It will enable customers to purchase vehicles for their immediate requirements. The scheme is valid till 31 July, 2020.

It will certainly help those people who would want to start their business operations again after the lockdown ends and might need a sturdy two-wheeler to assist the same. TVS XL100 is powered by a high spark energy engine that provides solid performance with great pick up, 99.7cc four-stroke engine with maximum power 3.20kW (4.3 bhp) @ 6000rpm and maximum torque 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a single-speed gearbox. The addition of a fuel-injection system should ideally improve its throttle-response as well as pick-up from standstill.

The XL100 range, which comprises of three variants, has already received the BS6 upgrade. The BS6-compliant model is claimed to deliver 15% better fuel economy than the BS4 version. The XL100 Comfort is priced at Rs 45,114 while the XL100 Heavy Duty is available for Rs 43,544. The XL100 Heavy Duty is also available in a special edition that is offered at Rs 44,304 – all prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS Motor Company recently resumed operations in a phase-wise manner with compliance to necessary safety norms. Keeping customer safety at the focus of the operations, TVS Motor Company has trained and sanitized the dealer partners to ensure the well-being and safety of the employees as well as valued customers. The company has put in place a comprehensive preparedness manual for dealerships with exhaustive safety guidelines, addressing the daily operations, social distancing and safeguarding the health of employees. The manual instructs adherence to highest standards of hygiene for customer interactions, ensuring complete sanitization of the workplace and all touchpoints as well as safety precautions for the after-sales process.

As a responsible corporate, TVS Motor Company is committed to standing united with the Government in their sustained efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. The dealer partners are also advised to ensure complete adherence to the guidelines across all operations as necessitated by the authorities.