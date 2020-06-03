Hyundai Launches An Enhanced Version Of The Online Retail Platform- ‘Click To Buy’

As India begins to reel back from the coronavirus pandemic, many carmakers are looking to offer the option for customers to stay on track of their new car buying plans. Hyundai Motors India has just launched the next revolution in online automotive retail with ‘Click to Buy’, unlocking the True Potential of the Digitalized Era.

The company claims that the new version is India’s first and only end-to-end online car buying platform, curated to provide an incredible Future Retail Experience to Indian customers. Fearing sharp decline in footfall at dealerships in the coming months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, automobile manufacturers are focusing on selling their cars through their online portals.

Hyundai first introduced the Click-To-Buy platform in March but the management of the company wanted to improve the website to address more concerns of the customers. Since the Click to Buy platform came to being, Hyundai says that it has received around 15,000 registrations till date with 5-10% of them being converted to sales, which is expected to grow further.

What’s On Offer?

‘Click to Buy’ is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online making owning a new car – contactless, safer, convenient and hassle free. With ‘Click to Buy’ Hyundai is offering access to its complete range of car models and is the only platform that covers all stages of a purchase journey in an even more seamless and convenient manner.

The one-stop solution for customers’ car ownership requirement now facilitates user experience enhancement and additional customer delight features such as full-spectrum car buying journey, transparency with on-road prices, dedicated sales consultants, online finance options from leading banks, fastest loan approvals for pre-approved customers, unique deal codes for customers with additional benefits, special online promotions, estimated time of delivery for car purchase, online test drive booking of sanitised cars and home delivery of fully sanitized cars.

Commenting on the development, W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has always been a Technology Leader in the automotive domain and has pioneered the Online Automotive Retail space with India’s First end-to-end online platform ‘Click to Buy’. Aligned with our Business Slogan ‘Future Ready’, we are introducing the next generation of online car buying with ‘Click to Buy’ that enriches Customer Experience with First-in-Industry features to offer a Seamless and Convenient Online Purchase Journey.”

According to Oh, the company will offer special incentives to customers who buy cars from Click to Buy and the scheme might start from July. He also emphasized on the entire automotive ecosystem evolving around us and digital car buying platforms such as ‘Click to Buy’ will become the New Normal.

Click to Buy would also act as an additional sales channel for over 600 Hyundai Dealerships. The platform is connected in real time across India to fulfil the needs of the millennial generation and unlike other such platforms that only offer customer bookings, Hyundai ‘Click to Buy’ is the most comprehensive online car buying platform in India facilitating an end-to-end car buying.

With Click to Buy, Hyundai is catering to the needs of new-age digital customers for the purchase of new Hyundai cars. All Hyundai models including the new Creta and the new Verna are available on Click to Buy website and this would act as an additional sales channel for over 600 Hyundai Dealerships. As most Indian automakers around are introducing their own online car buying platforms, these seem to be solutions that will be used even after the coronavirus pandemic is officially over.