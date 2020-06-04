2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Unveiled In Thailand

Toyota has unveiled the facelifted version of the Fortuner in Thailand. Apart from the base variant, Toyota has also rolled out a ‘Legender’ trim of the Fortuner. Fortuner is one of the most popular SUVs, not only in our country but in other global markets as well. With updated looks, more powerful engine and inclusion of new features, Toyota is looking forward to topple its rivals while aiming for the throne again. The base model is available in only one engine option while the Legender can also be bought with the 2.8-litre engine. Prices of the base trim start at 1,319,000 THB which roughly translates to INR 31.50 Lakh.

What’s new?

The most prominent change is in the design. The new Fortuner gets a larger front grille and silver bumper strips, giving the car a stronger sense of rigidity. It also gets LED headlamps with LED DRLs. While the Legender variants gets LED Sequential Turn Signals, newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels as opposed to 18-inch wheels on the base trim and splendid two-tone roof. The Legender trims also get a redesigned front and rear bumper which look sportier than the base variants.

Also read: This Toyota Land Cruiser Is Protected By Mahindra

The main highlight of the facelift is the new 2.8-litre engine which is tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 204 PS and a flat torque of 500 Nm from 1,600 – 2,800 rpm.

The enhanced performance is surely going to improve Fortuner’s driving dynamics while also making it more capable off the road. The 2.8-litre engine is only available in the Legender variants while the base trims make do with the same 2.4-litre engine which continues to make 150hp and 400Nm.

To improve its off-road capabilities, idling has been reduced from 850 rpm to 680 rpm to increase traction. The sport mode adjusts the operation of accelerator and steering wheel and makes the new Fortuner more suitable for overtaking and driving at high speed. In terms of safety, the new Fortuner gets a pre-collision system, dynamic cruise control and lane departure alert.

The cabin has been upgraded too and the new Fortuner gets a host of upgrades to enhance its firepower to destroy the rivals. It gets an 8.0-inch infotainment screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and is available as a standard feature. It also gets a 360-Degree Camera with 3D which increases the driver’s visibility to ensure the greatest level of safety. To increase the overall comfort, Toyota has also thrown in a wireless charger.

The Legender is available in 4 variants, namely: 2.8 Legender AT 4WD, 2.8 Legender AT, 2.4 Legender AT 4WD and 2.4 Legender AT. The base trim loses out on the 2.8-litre engine and gets three variants: 2.4V AT 4WD, 2.4V AT and 2.4G AT. The Legender is available in 3 colour shades: Emotional Red Black Top, White Pearl CS Black Top and Attitude Black Mica. The base trim while loses out on the dual-tone paint job, gets 6 exterior shades: Dark Blue Mica, Emotional Red, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.

There’s no word regarding the launch of the new Fortuner in India but it is safe to assume that it will get here in the coming few months. And when it does, it will be interesting to see if like Thailand, we get both these options or just the new Legender.