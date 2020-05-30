TVS Motor Company’s New Bike On The 310 Platform; Could It Be The Apache RTR 310?

TVS Motor Company’s products have always had that X-factor about them for being characterful and enjoyable, even when they presented to us as everyday, practical machines. Case in point is their NTORQ 125 scooter which proudly carries the TVS Racing badge and it’s not just a cosmetic add-on as we all know by now. Sitting at the very top of their portfolio is the Apache RR 310, which is built on the 310 cc platform which it shares with BMW Motorrad’s two entry-level bikes.

Now, the word around is that like BMW, TVS is also prepping a second bike which will make use of this very base. Some say that it could be a naked version of the Apache RR 310. An Apache RTR 310? It is a strong possibility but it could also be an adventure tourer if we have to run our guesses run wild. If we have to place our bets though, we’d bet on the former. So what do we expect from the TVS Apache RTR 310?

The render featured above should give you a fair idea. However, to break it down in text, the streetfighter version will obviously be scantily dressed in comparison to the fully-clothed Apache. What that will do is allow the new bike to be lighter in weight, in comparison to the RR, and that should also reflect in on-road performance.

Firepower will obviously be provided by the 313cc engine which is now controlled by a ride-by-wire throttle which arrived with the BS6 update for the RR. We doubt that the engine will be tuned differently, however, once in the saddle, perceived performance won’t be the same as that of the RR 310. How do we know? Ride the BMW G 310 R and you would know too! Without the bodywork and that heavy lighting system which comes fitted with the faired bike (combined weight of 15 kilos at least), the streetfighter-styled Apache RTR 310 could feel zippier for how it would go about its business.

Besides that, expect the suspension, frame, wheels, brakes, etc, to be the same as the RR, however, in terms of styling, it’ll most probably carry a single or a dual-headlamp setup nestled inside a compact enclosure. The new colour display, riding modes, dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch and the works should also be a part of the new bike. It’ll be what the Duke 390 is to the RC 390. Strangely though, in the case of these KTMs, the RC 390 is the one which is yet to be updated. In the case of the TVS then, it’ll be the other way round.

Where the TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at INR 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), expect this new motorcycle to ask maybe INR 20,000 less, which will make TVS’ flagships one of the most well-built, value-for-money performance bikes in their segment.