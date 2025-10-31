The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will launch in India in 2028 with petrol and hybrid engines only, no diesel option.

With a global premiere at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ has made a remarkable comeback. Touted as an SUV with off-road prestige, it will enter the Indian market by the second half of 2028. More significantly, India would be one of the key manufacturing bases for the model, highlighting Toyota’s growing focus on local production.
Reports indicate that the Land Cruiser FJ will be produced at Toyota’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, plant. This location is currently under construction and will be ready much before production begins in August 2028. It may thus become the launch pad for the new Land Cruiser FJ—a very important milestone in Toyota’s extensive expansion in India. The company recently announced a fresh investment of ₹26,000 crore to increase its production capacity in order to support export operations. Part of the production from this plant will be shipped to overseas markets in the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa
The new Land Cruiser FJ is based on an IMV platform, which is shared with Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and the Hilux. It boasts a sturdy ladder-frame chassis made for durability, as well as rough terrains. The SUV has a ground clearance of 215 mm with part-time four-wheel drive, making it quite capable for off-road prospects. It measures 4,575 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,960 mm in height, with a 2,580 mm wheelbase. Though smaller compared to Fortuner, it promises agility in driving while retaining solid road presence.
Under the hood, the India-spec Land Cruiser FJ will come with petrol, strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. However, a diesel version will not be offered for India. The base petrol unit is expected to be the 2.7-litre 2TR-FE that churns out 163 PS and 246 Nm of torque while being mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Toyota is also likely to achieve a high level of localisation, which could help price the SUV competitively around ₹30 lakh.
The model will also feature the Toyota Safety Sense along with a long list of modern features focused on enhancement in comfort, convenience, and off-road usability. Given that the Land Cruiser FJ will not make its way to the US and Europe markets due to emission norms, this is indeed the return of a modern legend into the Indian market, with its global ambitions.