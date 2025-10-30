A Tale of Six Halves: Bentley’s ‘Ombré by Mulliner’ Collection Sets New Standards in Bespoke Luxury

Bentley has introduced its stunning new “Ombré by Mulliner” Collection, a set of six half-toned masterpieces that showcase one of the brand’s most complex and artistic paint finishes to date. The first collection has been delivered to Bentley Rancho Mirage in California, featuring three of Bentley’s finest models—the Continental GT, Continental GTC, and the Flying Spur—each displaying a unique dual-tone ombré color theme.
This latest regional collection follows Mulliner’s 2024 “Expressions of Texture” lineup and represents the next step in Bentley’s bespoke craftsmanship journey. The collection also captures the dual character that defines each Bentley—combining serene luxury with exhilarating performance.
The collection features three exclusive combinations: Sunburst Gold gradating to Orange Flame on the Continental GTC, Tungsten flowing to Black Crystal on Flying Spur, and Topaz to Windsor Blue on Continental GT. This is also the first time the ombré paint technique has been applied on a convertible, making the GTC quite unique in this lineup.
Each gradient has been inspired by California’s natural beauty—the warm tones of Monument Valley and Painted Desert for the GTC, the deep ocean blues of the Pacific coastline for the Continental GT, and the shimmering night sky of Southern California for the Flying Spur.
One of Bentley’s most meticulous paint processes to date, ombré is the term used to describe a smooth transition between two colors. Painted by hand in nearly 60 hours per car at the Bentley Dream Factory in Crewe, England, the fade covers the sides, roof, and doors of the car, with a perfect and symmetrical transition of colors. This process requires immense skill since every shade reacts differently upon application, and a flawless finish would depend on the skill of Bentley’s craftsmen. The attention to detail extends to the 22-inch ten-spoke swept wheels, finished in a dual-tone that mirrors the exterior gradients of each car.
The interior of each model follows the same color transition as the exterior, reflecting hue harmony between cabin and bodywork. For the Continental GTC, the front half of the interior features a soft Sunburst Gold leather that flows seamlessly to a bright Orange in the rear, joined by Tangerine stitching in subtle highlights. For the Continental GT, it’s the flow of the Pacific coastline that inspired the Topaz-to-Windsor Blue gradient evoking the tones of the ocean. This flow continues into the cabin, with Topaz leather featured in the front and Ocean Blue in the rear, complemented by Dragonfly detailing.
Meanwhile, the Flying Spur mixes Tungsten and Black Crystal to reflect California’s night sky. Inside, the colors shift from Porpoise at the front to Anthracite at the rear with intricate applications of Stratos and Lilac used for the stitching and piping. The interior also incorporates Satin Beluga painted veneers on the centre console and instrument panel, ensuring the tactile surfaces complement the visual artistry.
This collection not only celebrates color and craftsmanship but also reflects Bentley’s philosophy of combining luxury with artistry. “Ombré by Mulliner” specification is now available to order globally, allowing customers to personalize their own Bentley with this breathtaking hand-painted finish