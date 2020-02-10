The Suzuki Jimny Makes Its India Debut At The Auto Expo 2020

The much-awaited all-new Mahindra Thar was expected to arrive at the Auto Expo 2020. It didn’t. A similar vehicle, the Suzuki Jimny was expected too and it did keep its date, but only as a showcase. But at least Maruti Suzuki did allow fans to get up close with the off-roader, which has been a part of many prayers across the country since it was first revealed internationally, a year and a half ago.

The Suzuki Jimny which is on display at the ongoing expo is a fourth-generation, Japan-spec model which has been showcased to assess the response of the Indian consumers to the product. Speaking about the Suzuki Jimny, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Suzuki Jimny with its compact design and superb off-road capabilities is an engineering marvel and speaks volumes about Suzuki’s engineering capabilities. Masterfully designed to ensure reliable driving and ease of handling, Suzuki Jimny is a favourite amongst adventure enthusiasts. Jimny has been developed basis thorough research, assessing the expectations and requirements of professional users.”

The tough Suzuki is built on a compact platform which aids manoeuvrability with its small footprint and for that very reason, is one of the true mountain goats around. With its rectangular body shape and the use of a ladder frame chassis, it can surprise with its agility and abilities off the road, which is further aided by equipment such as a low range transfer gear and 3-link rigid axle suspension. Powering the Jimny is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which cranks out 100 hp /6000 rpm and torque of 130 Nm /4000 rpm, paired with Suzuki’s ‘ALL GRIP PRO’ 4WD tech.

If at all the Jimny makes it to India, our guess is that Maruti could extend the wheelbase to accommodate two extra rear doors. However, the possibility of such a niche vehicle making it to a NEXA dealership looks rather bleak. We’d be happy to be surprised though.