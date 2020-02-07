Maruti Suzuki Drives in The All-New IGNIS at The Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today unveiled the new IGNIS at the Auto Expo- The Motor Show 2020. Pre-launch bookings open at NEXA showrooms across the country.

The new IGNIS exudes an SUV design with imposing front fascia, wide and tough rear appearance and high seating position. Adding to its SUV character are the striking rear spoiler and roof rails. This combination of tough design, high seating position and high ground clearance make the new IGNIS the perfect compact urban SUV. Adding to the delight are its comfortable and spacious interiors, latest safety features and best-in-class driving capabilities and manoeuvrability. The new IGNIS is powered by peppy 1.2 litres BS6 compliant petrol engine, providing a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “IGNIS enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki NEXA portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognized an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the all-new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers.” Complementing its youthful appeal, the new IGNIS is offered with two new vibrant colours in addition to the existing colour palette. Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue add to its modern and vibrant character.

The unique design of new IGNIS has been strengthened by incorporating SUV design elements. The new front grille with U-shaped motif and bold skid plate detailing on bumpers gives it a stable stance. High seating position, rear fascia with tough and wide appearance, coupled with roof rails and spoiler enhances its SUV character. The effective and efficient LED projector headlamps coupled with stylish DRLs further accentuates the style quotient of the new IGNIS.

The spacious cabin comes with a distinct dual-tone ivory interior and new modern pattern for seat fabric. The unique linear design of the dashboard provides a wider feel to the cabin. Aligning with signature NEXA blue colour, a blue highlight adorns the centre console. The new IGNIS comes with a 17.78cm SmartPlay studio. The new infotainment system can be connected to the cloud, and offers features like live traffic, voice recognition, driver safety alerts and vehicle information.

The new IGNIS comes with a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre VVT Petrol engine which ensures a peppy performance. This engine is perfectly optimized to provide a comfortable drive experience. The new IGNIS is available with manual and Auto gear shift transmission options. The Auto gear shift provides a comfortable and seamless driving experience and saves from the hassle of switching between gears without compromising on the fuel efficiency.

To enhance the excitement for the customers, the new IGNIS offers two premium customization options – Acropolis and Scorcher theme. In addition to these customization options, the new IGNIS comes with three new dual-tone options. Nexa Blue with Black, Lucent Orange with black roof and Nexa blue with silver roof Click here for hi-resolution images of the new IGNIS