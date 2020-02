MG Motor India Unveils SUV Gloster and MPV G10 at Auto Expo 2020

MG Motor India today unveiled its luxury SUV GLOSTER and the luxury MPV G10 which are headed to the Indian market. Through the showcase, the brand has once again highlighted how its strong British heritage and rich legacy of innovation provide the perfect platform to deliver future-ready automotive products.

The name ‘GLOSTER’ pays homage to MG’s British genes and stands for being Bold, Sturdy, Reliable and Versatile. GLOSTER was a British jet-engine aircraft prototype & the name is a nod to great British engineering. With best-in-class features, a towering road presence, powerful capability, and luxurious interiors, the GLOSTER is designed to set new benchmarks in the Indian automotive space.

Speaking about the Auto Expo participation, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director – MG Motor India, said, “Auto Expo is the perfect platform for us to unveil our products under consideration for India and also highlight our technology prowess across connected, electric and autonomous. The launch of GLOSTER and G10 will mark our entry in the luxury SUV and MPV segments respectively. We are confident that, with its best-in-class features, specifications and performance, the GLOSTER will be a benchmark for luxury SUVs in India with its launch later this year and G10 will also follow soon”

The luxury full-sized MPV

G10 is sold globally in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Middle-East, South American countries including Chile, Peru and ASEAN such as Malaysia. It comes with various seating configurations, panoramic sunroof, touch-free smart sensing rear door and smart automatic sliding doors that deliver a more convenient experience for passengers. With no compromise on comfort, safety and in-cabin space, the G10 will redefine segment benchmarks.

Designed to reflect its strong British lineage and its future-ready brand ethos, the MG pavilion at the Auto Expo came with various engagement options for visitors, such as the MG Carffe and an accessories and merchandise section. It also featured a dedicated segment for Avira the brand mascot, “i-SMART” – the technology that powers the HECTOR, India’s first internet car, and the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV.

At Auto Expo 2020, the carmaker also showcased a total of 14 advanced vehicles across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments. Participating for the first time at the prestigious industry event, the showcase helped MG reinforce it as a future-forward brand with a showcase of Marvel-X, Vision I Concept, E200 and eMG 6 amongst others.